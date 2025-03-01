Ramadan Commences Today as Sultan Announces Moon Sighting

*Niger state to give out food items free

*Tinubu, First Lady felicitate Muslim faithful

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto and Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, has officially declared today as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Owing to this, President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu felicitated Muslim Faithful as they commence the 2025 Ramadan.



Also, the Niger State government announced that it would be giving out some essential food items free to the people during the Ramadan season.

In Saudi Arabia also, the Ramadan crescent moon was sighted in the Kingdom. With the confirmation, more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the world will begin fasting from sunrise to sunset each day.



Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar calendar, which consists of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered mandatory for all healthy Muslims. However, young children, sick individuals, travellers, and women who are pregnant, nursing or menstruating are exempt.

Speaking from his palace yesterday evening, the Sultan announced that the crescent moon was sighted earlier in the day, corresponding to the 29th day of Shaban.



He stated that the widespread reports of the moon sighting from various regions of the country were verified and accepted by the council, confirming the commencement of Ramadan 1446.

The Sultan urged all Muslims to dedicate the holy month to prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings and guidance for the nation and its leaders. He also encouraged acts of charity, emphasising the importance of supporting the less privileged so that they too can partake in the fasting period.



According to him, reports from Islamic leaders across the country confirmed the moon’s appearance, marking the official beginning of Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

Muslims across Nigeria are now set to begin the month-long period of fasting, prayers, and devotion.

President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu felicitated Muslim Faithful as they commence the 2025 Ramadan.



The President, in a statement personally signed by him stated: “I congratulate the Muslim faithful in Nigeria and worldwide as we begin the sacred month of Ramadan.

“We are profoundly grateful to Almighty Allah for granting us the grace to witness the commencement of this holy month, a cornerstone of the Islamic faith. May this fasting and devotion period be marked by good health, spiritual fulfilment, and divine blessings.

“Ramadan is a time for deep reflection, renewed devotion to Allah, and acts of compassion and generosity toward humanity.



“It is a season of spiritual rejuvenation, self-discipline, and empathy for the less fortunate. I urge all Muslims observing the fast to embrace the profound lessons of piety, humility, and selflessness that this holy month embodies. Let us use this period to strengthen our bonds with Allah and one another, fostering unity and peace in our communities.

“This year’s Ramadan holds special significance as it coincides with a period of renewed hope and progress for our nation.”



“As the wet season approaches, we remain steadfast in boosting agricultural productivity. We are determined to enhance food production and ensure self-sufficiency and food security for all Nigerians through targeted input support, mechanisation, and innovative farming initiatives.”

On her part, the First Lady in her Ramadan message called on Nigerians to remember the country in prayer for peace and prosperity.

Mrs. Tinubu in the message she personally signed on Friday stated, inter alia:

“May this blessed month of Ramadan bring you and your family peace, joy, and spiritual fulfilment.

“Let us remember our nation in prayers for peace and prosperity during this holy month of fasting and prayers. Please, extend love and kindness to your neighbours this season, especially those in need.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Fire Service (FFS) has launched a comprehensive safety campaign to forestall household fire incident during the Ramadan, urging householders to exercise extra caution in their homes and on the roads throughout the holy month.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Controller General, Engr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, comes as the month of Ramadan, which begins today globally.



Jaji said: Ramadan, which began on March 1, is a period of spiritual reflection, with Muslims fasting during the day and breaking their fast with a meal after sunset (iftar) and before dawn (suhoor).

He however emphasised that this unique set of circumstances, combined with the traditional preparation of deep-fried foods, can significantly increase the risk of fire-related incidents in the home.



In a statement personally signed by him, he reminded Nigerians of the potential dangers associated with cooking late at night or early in the morning during Ramadan.

He said, “Fasting can sometimes cause lower concentration levels, especially when individuals are hungry, tired, and dehydrated. This, combined with the distractions and busy kitchens during Ramadan, makes fire hazards more prevalent,” Jaji explained.