Natasha vs Akpabio: Emami Calls For Restraint

* Says media war, a distraction

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta South, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has called for restraint in the escalating war of words amidst the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Speaking Friday on an Arise TV programme, Morning Show, the Kogi Central lawmaker alleged that she was being victimized by the Senate President following her rebuff of sex advances from him.

The APC chieftain, in a statement on Saturday, demanded an immediate ceasefire from both federal lawmakers as he declared that enemies of President Bola Tinubu administration are determined to feast on it and create a distraction to Nigerians.

He noted that: “The avoidable media war took the minds of majority of Nigerians off the critical issue of the N54.99 trillion 2025 budget President Tinubu signed into law Friday February 28.”

Emami maintained that “rather than focusing on the nitty gritty of the 2025 budget and how it would accelerate the palpable progress being made in the country, many Nigerians are exerting their energies on the disagreement between the two distinguished senators”.

He emphasised the need for the integrity of the Senate to be respected.

He dropped the hint that APC leaders in the South-south, being family, are making efforts to resolve the misunderstanding between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan.

He said: “I want to use this medium to appeal to both parties to embrace peace for the interest of the nation.

“By the grace of God and the wisdom of our good ancestors, the issues will be resolved soon.”