Lagos, Design Week Advocate Speedy Industrialization through Public-Private Partnership

Founder of Design Week, Lagos, Titi Ogufere; Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem and Founder of Majeurs Holdings and SUSU Studios, Demi Samande at the presentation and unveiling of a book titled, 'In her hands: Shaping the future of manufacturing in Africa' written by Demi Samande, at the Design & Innovation Exhibition in Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos

Design Week and the Lagos State Government have called for increased collaboration between the government and the private sector to expedite the country’s industrialization. 

The founder of Design Week, Lagos, Titi Ogufere, emphasized the urgent need for a united effort from government officials, policymakers and financial institutions to invest in the next phase of Nigeria’s industrialization, which will be primarily driven by design, manufacturing and innovation.

At the ongoing Design & Innovation Exhibition, organized by Design Week, Lagos, in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria and the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Ogufere highlighted how nations that have led the world, particularly through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence, were built on design.

The event also marked the launch of Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) by the Lagos State Government and featured the unveiling of ‘In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa’, a book by Demi Samande, Founder of Majeurs Holdings and SUSU Studios.

Ogufere noted that the theme of this year’s event, ‘The Road to Industrialisation’, aimed to explore how to bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers to ensure that ideas evolve from concepts into tangible products. 

She asserted: “History has shown us that design and industrialization go hand in hand. True economic progress is driven by design, manufacturing and innovation. The nations that have led the world—whether through technological revolutions or manufacturing excellence—have been built by design.

“We are a nation rich in talent, resources, and ideas, as seen in this exhibition. But potential alone is not enough. To move from vision to reality, we must create the right policies, infrastructure and business environments that empower designers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs to produce at scale, not just for local markets, but for export.”

Ogufere further stated that to achieve rapid industrialization, it is vital to “bridge the gap between designers and manufacturers, ensuring that ideas do not remain concepts but become tangible products”. 

She also called for government policies that encourage industrial growth, making Nigeria an attractive destination for both local and foreign investors. Additionally, she stressed the importance of prioritizing skills development to equip the workforce with advanced manufacturing expertise.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, emphasized that Lagos remains a hub for industrialization and innovation. 

She added that industrialization is a collective responsibility for both the government and the private sector.

Ambrose-Medebem revealed that, as part of efforts to transform the Lekki Economic Zone (LEZ) into Africa’s leading destination for manufacturing, trade and investment, the state government has introduced Operation Quadrant Ignite (OQI) to strengthen the region’s infrastructure. 

According to her, “The Lagos State Industrial Policy (LSIP) 2025–2030 is not just a vision but a structured roadmap designed to elevate Lagos into a globally competitive industrial hub.”

The policy aims to enhance infrastructure development by expanding industrial zones, improving transportation networks and ensuring a stable power supply to meet the state’s growing demand. 

It will also foster a more efficient business environment by simplifying regulatory processes, eliminating bureaucratic obstacles, and fast-tracking approvals for industrial projects to attract both local and international investors.

