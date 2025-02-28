Why Uba Sani’s Kaduna is One of Top 5 Investment Destinations

By Nasir Dambatta

“Empowerment is best served through rapid economic growth with rapid social change.” – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Kaduna State is rapidly emerging as a powerhouse of economic opportunity as Governor Uba Sani continues walking his talk. In just the third quarter of 2024, Kaduna attracted an impressive $1.95 million in capital investments, cementing its position among Nigeria’s top five investment hubs. This achievement is further proof of the state’s investor-friendly policies and robust economic reforms.

But it’s not just the dollars that tell the story. Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to inclusive growth has transformed Kaduna into a state where every citizen—regardless of religion, gender, or ethnicity—shares in the prosperity. His Kaduna State Women Economic Empowerment Policy has already uplifted over 2 million individuals, driving financial inclusion and sparking entrepreneurial ventures across the region. In addition, streamlined administrative processes have boosted business registrations by 40% over the past year, attracting many new international investors.

The momentum doesn’t stop there. Strategic initiatives have led to the launch of a 200-hectare housing project and significant infrastructural enhancements that are setting the stage for long-term sustainable development.

Federal backing, exemplified by the latest First Lady’s N50 million support for Kaduna women and kits, further fuels this dynamic ecosystem.

Under Governor Uba Sani’s transformative leadership, Kaduna is not merely attracting investments—it’s crafting an inclusive legacy. From the creation of thousands of jobs to a vibrant private sector, Kaduna’s dynamic growth is turning bold visions into measurable progress.

In a nation of contrasts, Uba Sani’s Kaduna stands out as a pillar of opportunity and empowerment, promising a future where prosperity is shared by all.

Investors and local communities are reportedly witnessing a 35% surge in job creation and a 50% increase in private partnerships, highlighting Kaduna’s economic ascent. Little wonder that stakeholders in the Kaduna want the tempo sustained for at least eight years.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant on Print Media to the Governor