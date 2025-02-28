Victor Benjamin: AI to Add $15 Billion to Nigeria’s Economy – And Young Nigerians Will Lead the Charge

For decades, Nigeria’s greatest asset has been its youth population—young, ambitious, and innovative individuals with the potential to drive economic transformation. But ambition alone is not enough. Opportunities, policies, and strategic investments are needed to unlock this potential. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now shaping the future of global economies, and Nigeria, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, has taken deliberate steps to position itself as Africa’s AI powerhouse. From the launch of the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program to the unveiling of the National AI Strategy Framework, the government is setting the stage for AI to contribute $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy by 2030. Last week’s meeting between President Tinubu and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris was another strategic move to deepen AI investment and create opportunities for young Nigerians. As one of Nigeria’s leading youth-driven professional networks, Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T) has been actively following these developments. We sat down with the YP4T National Coordinator, Victor Benjamin, to discuss why this matters, how these policies will benefit young Nigerians, and what the future holds. Nosakhare Iyamu brings excerpts:

AI is rapidly changing industries worldwide. What does this mean for young Nigerians, and why should they care about AI now?

AI is no longer the technology of the future—it is the technology of now. Every major economy is racing to integrate AI into its financial systems, industrial sectors, and public services because AI is the next big economic driver. For Nigeria, the stakes are high, but so are the opportunities.

A recent Public First report on Nigeria’s AI potential estimates that AI could add $15 billion to our GDP by 2030. That’s an enormous economic boost—equivalent to creating entire new industries within Nigeria. However, we must move beyond consumption and into production. AI-driven industries are projected to define global competitiveness in the coming years, and Nigeria must ensure that young Nigerians are at the forefront of that growth.

This is not about replacing jobs—it’s about transforming them. AI is already improving healthcare diagnostics, automating financial services, and optimizing food production. The question is: Will Nigerian youth be prepared to seize these opportunities, or will we watch as the rest of the world moves ahead? That is why the government has made AI a national priority, ensuring that we have the policies, funding, and training programs to develop a strong AI workforce.

President Tinubu recently met with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Paris to discuss AI. Why was this meeting important?

The meeting between President Tinubu and Google CEO Sundar Pichai was a defining moment for Nigeria’s AI journey. Google is a global AI leader, and the fact that Nigeria is engaging directly with its top executives shows that we are serious about AI investment, AI research, and AI-driven economic transformation.

This meeting was about ensuring that Nigeria is not left behind in the global digital race. Google has already invested heavily in Africa’s digital infrastructure, from undersea fiber cables to AI research hubs. But this phase is different—it is about developing AI talent and ensuring that global AI investments directly benefit Nigerians.

One of the major talking points was AI-driven economic inclusion—how AI can be leveraged to expand education access, financial inclusion, and workforce development. It aligns perfectly with the government’s National AI Strategy Framework, the 3MTT digital talent program, and AI research grants that are supporting Nigerian startups.

This meeting is a signal to the world—Nigeria is not just embracing AI; we are actively working to become a leader in AI innovation.

Many Nigerians have heard about AI but don’t understand how it will create jobs. Can you break it down?

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI is that it will eliminate jobs. But the reality is AI will create more jobs than it replaces—the key is ensuring that people are equipped with the right skills.

We are already seeing AI create new industries in financial services, digital health, precision agriculture, and even the creative economy. In banking, AI is automating fraud detection and improving financial inclusion. In agriculture, AI is predicting weather patterns, optimizing irrigation, and increasing crop yields. In film, music, and content creation, AI-powered tools are making Nigerian creatives more competitive on a global scale.

These are not hypothetical examples. These are real applications happening today, and they are expanding, not shrinking, job opportunities. The key is to train young Nigerians to be at the center of these industries, and that is exactly what programs like 3MTT and the AI and Blockchain Training Initiative are designed to do.

There have been several government-led initiatives aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s position in AI and digital innovation. Which programs stand out?

YP4T National Coordinator: Several government-backed programs have set the stage for Nigeria’s AI-driven future. The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program is one of the most ambitious, aiming to train millions of young Nigerians in AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, and software development.

Alongside this, the National AI Strategy Framework provides a structured approach for AI development, setting the foundation for AI policy, ethics, research, and industry collaboration. These efforts are complemented by government-backed funding for AI startups, ensuring that young Nigerians have access to capital to develop homegrown AI solutions.

If we execute these initiatives correctly, Nigeria will be well-positioned to emerge as Africa’s leading hub for AI development, innovation, and employment.

Some Nigerians feel that AI should not be a priority given challenges like food inflation and unemployment. How do you respond?

It’s a fair concern, but AI is not separate from these issues—it is part of the solution. AI is already driving financial inclusion, increasing agricultural output, and improving healthcare diagnostics. These are not abstract possibilities; these are practical solutions that directly impact the economy and people’s daily lives.

It’s also about long-term economic resilience. Nigeria must balance addressing immediate economic challenges while also investing in future industries. AI is the backbone of the future global economy, and if we don’t invest now, we risk falling behind.

Some argue that Nigeria’s AI ambitions are unrealistic given our power and infrastructure challenges. Can AI truly thrive here?

Power remains a challenge, but it is not a reason to delay AI adoption. Nigeria has seen rapid growth in alternative energy solutions, with tech hubs, startups, and companies increasingly leveraging solar power, mini-grids, and alternative energy sources to sustain their operations.

AI itself is also part of the solution—machine learning models are already being used to improve energy efficiency, predict power failures, and optimize distribution networks. Countries facing similar infrastructure issues, such as India, have still managed to build world-class AI ecosystems by making strategic investments and focusing on policy-driven technology expansion.

We should approach this not as a barrier, but as an opportunity to develop AI solutions uniquely tailored to Nigeria’s challenges.

What is your message to young Nigerians who want to be part of this AI-driven future?

AI is expected to add $15 billion to Nigeria’s economy by 2030—but the real question is: Who will be the ones to drive that growth? That responsibility falls on young Nigerians who are willing to learn, innovate, and take ownership of Nigeria’s digital future.

The government has created the roadmap, the programs are in place, and the opportunities are opening up. Now, young Nigerians must step up, engage, and seize these opportunities—whether through training programs, startup funding, or AI innovation hubs.

The world is watching Nigeria, and if we move strategically, we won’t just participate in the AI revolution—we will lead it. The future is ours to shape