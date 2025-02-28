The AlvinReport Roundtable to Discuss AI, Human Intelligence

The AlvinReport.com is launching its quarterly roundtable discussion series as part of its commitment to fostering critical discussions. The inaugural edition focusing on the growing overreliance on AI over Human Intelligence.

TheAlvinReport.com is a leading online platform dedicated to insightful discussions on economic and leadership issues. With the largest network of sector experts contributing seminal essays across various fields, The AlvinReport has become a hub for thought leadership and intellectual discourse.

According to the Editor, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed, over the past two months, The AlvinReport has assembled a high-profile Think Tank comprising top intellectuals from business, economics, and society.

He said: “For the debut roundtable, the lead discussants will be: Dr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President of Nigeria on Economic Matters; Wale Adedeji, an internationally recognized AI Innovative Expert and CEO of DataMellon, a UK-based AI company. The session will be hosted by Frontline design firm Orangeline.

The event will be livestreamed, with links sent to subscribers of TheAlvinReport.com.”