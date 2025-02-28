  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

NANTA Pledges Commitment, Support for NCAA 

Nigeria’ s travel trade professional body – National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said  the dedication,  commitment, and resilience of the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) – Captain Chris Najomo has impacted on the transformation of the Nigerian aviation business in recent times. 

In a congratulatory letter, dated, February 19th, 2025,  to the newly confirmed NCAA Director General, signed by NANTA President,  Mr. Yinka Folami,  the travel trade group highlighted some significant and transformative milestones introduced by the creative leadership and impact of Captain Chris Najomo, such as the presence of the digital portal for consumer protection and engagement, the level of courtesy and responsiveness to the aviation downstream professionals,  fair practice,  capacity building and the protection of consumers. 

“We remain a strong ally to your vision in NCAA for a more prosperous Aviation sector in Nigeria, and we trust your leadership for more progressive impact across all stakeholders,” NANTA President stated. 

NANTA further urged the NCAA Director General to continue in the efforts to ensure and guide the travel trade business in Nigeria towards meeting global best practices and competitiveness.

