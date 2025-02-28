NAF Admits Attacking, Injuring Villagers in Kaduna Community, Orders Probe

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that an incident involving its personnel and some civilians on February 26, 2025, at Unguwan Gangare, Barakallahu, Kaduna State, injuring armless villagers in the process.

A viral report alleged that residents of Barikallahu, a community near the Air Force Institute of Technology in Kaduna State, were gripped with fear after Nigerian Air Force personnel stormed the area, killing one person and injuring two others on Wednesday night.

The report further revealed that the incident, which occurred around 10pm, was captured in multiple videos.

The footage, the report added, “Showed a vehicle painted in military camouflage colour which bore the NAF logo arriving in the community. The Armed men were said to be numbering five aside from the driver.”

Responding to the incidents, Director Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Olusola Akinboyewa, said, “The unfortunate incident resulted in injuries to some individuals, who are currently receiving medical care at the 461 NAF Hospital.

“Additionally, we deeply regret the loss of a life and have reached out to the family of the deceased to express our condolences and assure them of a thorough investigation and justice.

“The NAF remains a highly disciplined and professional force committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct in all engagements.”

Akinboyewa, however, assured the people that a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was already underway.

He said any personnel found culpable would face the full weight of the law in line with NAF’s commitment to justice and accountability.