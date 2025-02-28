Minister Calls for Release of Benue Varsity Abducted Students

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed her deep concern with the kidnap of four students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State

The sudents were reportedly kidnapped while heading to study at the Aper Aku Auditorium, on the road linking the hostels and the College of Agriculture, Extension, and Communication.

The kidnappers allegedly emerged from the bush and took the students away.

The Minister through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Friday, Mr Jonathan Eze, strongly condemned the heinous act and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.

The Minister appealled to the kidnappers to consider the traumatic impact of their actions on the students, their families, and the entire university community.

She emphasized that the students were innocent and deserved to be freed without harm.

The Minister also called on security agents to ensure the safe release of the students, and urged anyone with information about the kidnapping to come forward and assist the security agencies in their investigation.

The Minister reassured the families of the abducted students that the government was committed to ensuring their safe return.

She called on all Nigerians to join her in praying for the quick and safe release of the students.