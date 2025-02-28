  • Friday, 28th February, 2025

Minister Calls for Release of Benue Varsity Abducted Students

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has expressed her deep concern with the kidnap of four students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State

The sudents were reportedly kidnapped while heading to study at the Aper Aku Auditorium, on the road linking the hostels and the College of Agriculture, Extension, and Communication.

The kidnappers allegedly emerged from the bush and took the students away.

The Minister through her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity on Friday, Mr Jonathan Eze, strongly condemned the heinous act and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted students.

The Minister appealled to the kidnappers to consider the traumatic impact of their actions on the students, their families, and the entire university community.

She emphasized that the students were innocent and deserved to be freed without harm.

The Minister also called on security agents to ensure the safe release of the students, and urged anyone with information about the kidnapping to come forward and assist the security agencies in their investigation.

The Minister reassured the families of the abducted students that the government was committed to ensuring their safe return.

She called on all Nigerians to join her in praying for the quick and safe release of the students.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.