Godspower Chidubem: Shaping Nigeria’s Beauty Industry through Art, Innovation

Godspower Chidubem is a renowned makeup artist with over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. As the National Artist for MAC Cosmetics Nigeria, Chidubem has worked with top designers, celebrities, and influencers, leaving an indelible mark on the African beauty landscape. In this interview with MARY NNAH, he shares his inspiring journey, creative process, and insights into the evolving beauty industry, offering a glimpse into the world of high-fashion makeup and the art of transformation

Can you take us through your career as a makeup artist from the early days to becoming the National Artist for MAC Cosmetics, Nigeria?

As the National Artist for MAC Cosmetics in Nigeria, my journey has been a remarkable one. It’s a story of passion, perseverance, and a willingness to learn. Growing up, I was always fascinated by the world of beauty and makeup. However, my entry into the industry was quite unconventional.

It all began in 2006 when a church member invited me to assist on a movie set. At the time, I thought I was there to act, as we had worked together on several drama projects in church. However, when I arrived on set, I was surprised to learn that my role was not to act, but to assist the makeup artist.

My initial task was to manually fan the actors due to the lack of electricity on set. It was a humble beginning, but it marked the start of my journey in the beauty industry. Despite the challenges, I was drawn to the world of makeup artistry. I was fascinated by the way makeup could transform someone’s look and boost their confidence.

Over the next few years, I continued to work on movie sets, learning from experienced makeup artists like Mr. Bayo Hastrup and Mrs. Bimpe Onakoya. These mentors taught me the fundamentals of makeup artistry, from basic techniques to advanced applications. I was an eager student, always looking for ways to improve my skills and learn new techniques.

As my skills improved, I began to take on more responsibilities on set. I started assisting other makeup artists, learning from them, and gaining valuable experience. Eventually, I landed a job at Sleek Makeup, where I honed my retail and makeup skills. This experience taught me the importance of customer service, product knowledge, and attention to detail.

My next move was to Black-up Paris, a renowned cosmetic company. Here, I continued to develop my skills in makeup artistry, while also learning about the business side of the industry. I worked closely with clients, understanding their needs and preferences, and providing personalized makeup services.

A major turning point in my career came when I joined MAC Cosmetics, becoming the first employee in Sub-Saharan Africa. This was a dream come true, as I had always admired the brand’s commitment to excellence and innovation. I started as a retail artist and quickly progressed through various roles, including product specialist, event team artist, senior event team artist, and finally, National Artist.

Throughout my journey, I’ve been driven by a passion for makeup artistry and a willingness to learn. I’ve had the privilege of working with talented individuals, learning from them, and growing as a professional. As the National Artist for MAC Cosmetics in Nigeria, I’m proud to represent the brand and inspire others in the beauty industry.

Can you share more about MAC Cosmetics?

MAC Cosmetics is a brand I’ve had the pleasure of working with for a long time in my makeup artistry career. Working with MAC has really brought me out of my shell – I used to be very timid, but they’ve taught me so much, especially how to express myself through makeup artistry.

MAC has helped me carve out a niche for myself, so I’m not just another makeup artist. I’ve gained a deep understanding of makeup and can educate others about it. I’m not just someone who applies makeup; I can teach it and share my knowledge with others.

At MAC, I’ve learned how to be a makeup tech, which has enabled me to conduct masterclasses and participate in fashion shows. These experiences have been invaluable, and I’m grateful for the skills and confidence I’ve gained while working with MAC over the years.

What inspired you to pursue a career in makeup, and what drives your passion for the industry?

Working with experienced makeup artists at a young age sparked my interest in the field. I loved how makeup could make someone feel beautiful and confident. Every woman, especially African women, are beautiful in their own right. But it’s about enhancing that beauty, understanding their unique skin tones and shades, and bringing out the best in them.

For me, makeup is not just about applying products; it’s about elevating someone’s spirit, making their day, and helping them love themselves more. Seeing the transformation and confidence boost it gives them is truly rewarding.

As MAC’s National Artist for Nigeria, what has your experience been like, and how have you impacted the country’s beauty and fashion scene?

Before becoming MAC’s National Artist for Nigeria, I was quite introverted. However, this role has been transformative, helping me develop greater confidence and boldness. As a National Artist, I’ve had to step out of my comfort zone and engage with people from all walks of life, including influencers and fellow makeup artists.

Conducting masterclasses for large groups has pushed me to refine my craft, returning to the drawing board to learn and improve. This role has not only enhanced my makeup skills but also given me the courage to interact with people I wouldn’t have otherwise met. My experience in retail had prepared me for customer relationships, but this role has taken me to the next level, allowing me to connect with influencers and industry experts, and share my knowledge with them. It has given me the boldness to go back to the drawing board and learn more about my craft.

What does representing MAC Cosmetics in Nigeria mean to you, and how do you envision your role evolving?

Working as a National Artist for MAC and being part of numerous shows is a huge accomplishment for me. Previously, I was just another makeup artist, but being associated with MAC has helped me elevate my craft. Now, when I conduct masterclasses for MAC, I’ve become a voice in the makeup artist community. People want to hear my insights and learn from me because they know I represent a brand like MAC, which is always at the forefront of the latest trends. As someone who works with MAC, I’ve become a guide and a role model for the younger generation of makeup artists. This aspect of my role brings me immense joy and fulfillment.

How do you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products from M.A.C, and how do you incorporate these into your work?

We regularly participate in trainings, and I just returned from one in London, where I met international makeup artists. MAC conducts these trainings annually to ensure we stay updated and relevant in the industry, keeping pace with the latest trends and developments in the beauty industry. This training has been invaluable, as it enables me to replicate the latest looks and trends in my work, including fashion shows and other events.

What’s your creative process like when working on a project, from idea to finish?

I have had the privilege of working on several high-profile events, including GTB Fashion Week, Lanre Da Silva, Tiffany Amber, Emmy Kasbit, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Banke Kuku, and Future Face Africa. 2024 was a remarkable year for me, as I participated in most of the major shows in Nigeria. What’s notable is that I never replicated a look in any of these shows. This is because I took the time to understand the focus and theme of each event.

My process involves meeting with designers individually before each show. I learn about their style, collection, and the inspiration behind their theme. Since every year has its unique theme, I make it a point to understand the designer’s vision. I then relate this to our current trend at MAC, as we always have a seasonal trend. By merging the designer’s idea with our trend, I’m able to express my creativity and bring their vision to life.

How do you balance your artistic vision with the needs and preferences of your clients, whether they’re designers, celebrities, or everyday individuals?

When working with a designer on a show, it’s essential to remember that it’s not about me or MAC, but about bringing the designer’s vision to life. It’s crucial to understand their needs and preferences. As a makeup artist, I must set aside my personal tastes and focus on what the designer wants to achieve.

To ensure we are on the same page, I always have a thorough discussion with the designer before the show. We talk about their inspiration, their collection, and what they want to convey through the makeup looks. This conversation helps me understand their aesthetic and what they’re trying to achieve.

We often do multiple test runs – sometimes up to four or five – until we finalise a look that meets their expectations. During these test runs, we refine every detail, from the eyeshadow to the lip colour, until both the designer and I are satisfied. This collaborative process ensures that the final look is exactly what the designer envisioned.

Ultimately, my goal as a makeup artist is to enhance the designer’s collection and bring their vision to life. By working closely with them and understanding their needs, I can create makeup looks that perfectly complement their designs and leave a lasting impression on the runway.

What are some of the most challenging makeup looks you’ve had to create, and how did you overcome those challenges

One of the most challenging projects I’ve worked on was for GTB Fashion Week, specifically for designer Romeo Hunte’s 2024 show. He wanted us to create makeup designs on hair nets, a trend that was popular on TikTok at the time. Initially, I thought it was just a fleeting trend, but Romeo wanted all his models to wear these hair nets with custom makeup designs.

The challenge was scaling this concept to fit 30 models, while also working with five other designers on the same day. We had to carefully plan and execute the makeup designs within a tight timeframe. Despite the difficulties, we successfully brought Romeo’s vision to life, and the look was even featured in a New York magazine. It was one of my biggest and most memorable jobs to date.

What’s your take on Nigeria’s beauty and fashion industry, and its future prospects?

I believe the beauty and fashion industry in Nigeria is making significant progress. Recently, I returned from England, where I had the opportunity to engage with top global artists. They were eager to learn from me about the latest trends and advancements in makeup for black skin. It’s clear that international brands and artists are taking notice of our work, and I’m proud to say that we’re gaining recognition.

Compared to six or seven years ago, our approach to makeup has undergone a significant transformation. We’ve shifted from bold, dramatic looks to more subtle, globally accepted standards. I’m excited to see our industry continue to evolve and grow, and I’m confident that we’re getting closer to achieving international standards with each passing day.

Earlier, you mentioned a challenging experience with a designer at GT Fashion Week due to a TikTok trend. How do you think social media has influenced the beauty and fashion industry, positively and negatively?

I believe social media has had both positive and negative influences on the beauty and fashion industry. On one hand, it’s created a platform for people to share their creativity and showcase new trends. However, not everyone who shares makeup content on social media is a professional, and some trends may not be relatable or practical for the beauty industry.

For instance, the black lip liner trend that resurfaced in 2023 and 2024 was outdated and not suitable for bridal or beauty makeup. As professionals, we understood its limitations, but social media pressure can force makeup artists to cater to these trends. It’s essential to strike a balance between professionalism and social media demands.

In my experience, designers like Romeo Hunte may request trends inspired by social media, but as a professional, I need to adapt and refine these ideas to make them work. It’s not about dismissing social media trends entirely, but about navigating the balance between professionalism and what’s popular online. Ultimately, there’s no such thing as “bad” beauty makeup – it’s about how you navigate these competing forces as a professional.

What advice would you give to aspiring makeup artists looking to break into the industry?

My advice to aspiring makeup artists is to be patient. In today’s instant-gratification culture, everyone wants to be a celebrity or an educator overnight. However, before you can effectively teach or inspire others, you need to have a clear message and a solid foundation of knowledge.

Experience is key. While it’s not necessary to work under someone, I highly recommend it. It’s unlikely that you’ll master the business side of makeup immediately after graduating from makeup school. It takes time to develop your skills, refine your techniques, and learn from your mistakes.

Rushing into opening a makeup studio or trying to build a personal brand without proper experience and training can be detrimental. My advice is to take a step back, focus on learning, and develop yourself further. With patience, dedication, and hard work, you’ll get there, but it’s essential to enjoy the journey and not rush the process.

Outside of your work as a makeup artist, what are some of your hobbies or interests, and how do you make time for them?

Outside of work, which can be incredibly demanding, I prioritize spending quality time with my loved ones. My family is my rock, and I cherish every moment I get to share with them. I’m a devoted husband and father, and my wife and daughter bring me immense joy. I don’t really have a large social circle or many close friends; for me, my family is my closest circle. We love going out, having fun, and creating memories together. Spending time with them rejuvenates me and helps me maintain a healthy work-life balance

If you weren’t a makeup artist, what other career would you have pursued?

Initially, I had plans to pursue a career in accounting, having studied as a commercial student. However, my passion for makeup began even before I entered university. I went on to study Business Administration, thinking I would focus more on accounting, but my interest in makeup only grew stronger.

Interestingly, I didn’t learn makeup in a traditional school setting; instead, I honed my skills on the job. This hands-on experience not only taught me the art of makeup but also the business side of the industry. I developed essential skills like customer relations, brand management, and communication.

My long-term goal is to establish my own makeup brand. To achieve this, I recognised the importance of understanding the business aspect of the industry. This motivated me to pursue Business Administration in university, even after I had already started my makeup journey. By combining my passion for makeup with business acumen, I’m confident that I’ll be well-equipped to succeed in the industry.

Can you share any upcoming projects or collaborations that you’re particularly excited about?

At MAC, we’re launching a new project that focuses on collaborating with makeup artists. We want to move beyond just participating in shows and selling products. As a brand, MAC is deeply rooted in the makeup artist community, and we’re committed to strengthening those ties.

Our goal is to ensure that every makeup artist has MAC products in their kit. To achieve this, we’ve developed a range of mini MAC products, which may be investment-worthy for some artists. Over the next three to four years, my priority project will be to deeply engage with the makeup artist community, fostering meaningful relationships and ensuring MAC becomes an indispensable part of every artist’s toolkit.

Looking back on your career, what are some of the most memorable moments or experiences that stand out to you, and why?

One of my most memorable experiences was attending a training in the UK, where I met seasoned makeup artists who had been with the brand for 30 to 40 years. These were individuals I had long admired and learned from, and it was surreal to engage with them in person.

What made this experience truly remarkable was when they expressed interest in hearing about the African makeup scene, specifically Nigeria. Sharing my insights and expertise with them was a tremendous honour, and it felt like a significant achievement and it’s actually one of my best experiences so far.