ASUU: Sokoto Varsity Begins Indefinite Strike

Onuminya Innocent in Sokotp

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Sokoto State University  Branch, has declared an indefinite strike beginning from February 26 over unresolved welfare  issues.

The union announced the decision in a statement signed by its chairman, Dr. Saidu Abubakar Isah and Secretary, Hassan  Aliyu, saying  said the action followed the approval of the union’s National Executive Council(NEC).

According to  Isah, prior to its decision, the ASUU-(SSU) Congress met to review its earlier resolution taken on January 30, 2025, and assessed the government’s commitment to addressing the lingering issues raised.

Isah  further explained that  the meeting was chaired by the Visitation Team sent by the  NEC of ASUU.

“Following a thorough review of the government’s responses, the Congress resolved to embark on a strike due to the university administration, governing council, and state government’s lack of commitment to addressing the issues.

The unresolved issues include the implementation of 25 per cent and 35 per cent salary increments and payment of arrears from January 2024.

Outstanding payments of EAA for seven academic sessions and mainstreaming of EAA.

Outstanding payment of promotion  arrears for three academic sessions. Payment of annual increment for five academic sessions. Outstanding remittances of union check-off dues and cooperative deductions. Outstanding payments of visiting and sabbatical lecturers and review of university law and autonomy.

