Akutah: ICTN Deployment Will Ensure Greater Ports Efficiency

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has said that it plans deploy International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) to ensure maximum level of efficiency at the nation’s seaports.

Executive Secretary/CEO of NSC, Dr. Pius Akutah, disclosed that the council has identified ICTN as the required technology designed to boost efficiency in ports operations.

Noting that ICTN is known for its capacity to ensure the traceability of goods across international borders, Akutah said the technology is popular for its transparency in the global supply chain.

Describing ICTN as a tool to enhance trade globally, Akutah said the mechanism enhances visibility and accountability in the shipping process, reducing opportunities for fraud, smuggling and theft.

According to him, the technology will be good in monitoring daily crude oil exports, importation of illicit drugs and arms into the country amongst other infractions.

The NSC CEO who spoke to newsmen believes that ICTN facilitates Customs clearance procedure by providing real-time updates that alert authorities to any discrepancies in cargo movement.

Akutah revealed that ICTN provides accurate and timely cargo information, enabling Customs officials to perform more effective inspections, clear goods faster thereby reducing delays which will further boost the country’s global rating in the maritime sector.

Among the benefits of the ICTN, he added, include enhancement of cargo security while contributing to trade transparency.

He explained that as a technology, it provides real-time cargo data, reducing smuggling, cargo under-declaration and trade fraud, adding that it equally strengthens the country’s supply chain security by ensuring cargo visibility from the port of loading to the port of destination.

Akutah said ICTN helps in efficient Customs clearance as the system enables pre-arrival processing, allowing regulatory agencies, including Nigerian Customs to assess risks before cargo arrival.

According to him, this leads to faster clearance time, reduced congestion at ports and lower demurrage costs for traders.

“If we do a retrospection especially on the mandate and role of Nigerian Shippers Council as Port Economic Regulator, it becomes apparent that as a regulator the Council is empowered to introduce mechanisms that enhance trade facilitation.

“To put it mildly, ICTN is not a duplication of existing processes but a complementary tool that aligns with Nigeria’s Customs and Port Regulatory network. The technology widely used in other climes streamlines cargo inspection and clearance through automated pre-arrival information.

“It is therefore important to state here that ICTN is an additional regulatory mechanism, which works in synergy with customs systems to enhance compliance, risk assessment, and trade efficiency.”