Abdulrazaq’s Achievements in Six Years Unrivalled, Breathtaking, Says Varsity Don

• Muh’d: Gov’s achievements impactful

. Reveals new approval of gratuities for retired judges

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s record of service in six years has been excellent, impactful and unrivalled by his predecessors, university don, Saudat Sallah Abdulbaqi, said on Friday.

Prof Baqi, who keynoted a maiden personality lecture organized in honour of the governor, according to a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Ilorin, Mashood, Abdulrafiu Agboola,

spoke on the theme: ‘Kwara Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow: The giant strides of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’.

The programme was organised by the state Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), sponsored by the Non-Executive Director of NNPCL, Dr. Muhammed Gali Alaya.

Chaired by Mr. Abdulrahman Giwa, the occasion was attended by former Grand Kadi Shari’ah Court of Appeal, Justice Salihu Olohuntoyin Muhammed; senior government officials; APC chieftain Oloriewe Raheem Adedoyin; NUJ Chairman, Ahmed Lanre Abdullateef; APC women support groups; and journalists.

Baqi said Kwara was far behind other legacy states in infrastructural development and other things, commending the breathtaking road and economic projects and other infrastructure by the governor.

Backed with testimonial footages in which people across communities expressed their joy and satisfaction with the administration’s policies and programmes, Baqi said the ascension of Governor AbdulRazaq has changed the narratives of the state.

She said AbdulRazaq has made his mark in infrastructural development, with particular reference to the urban renewal project, rural-urban road networks, waste management system, inclusivity, teachers’ recruitment and regular payment of salaries and gratuity.

“If you look at the administration, you will see that all strata of society are captured. You have men and women, you have young and old, and you have people with disabilities and people without disabilities. With this, everybody is having a sense of belonging and will be able to identify with the policies of the government,” she said.

One of the key achievements of his administration is the management of the state finances, including efforts to address Kwara debts and shore up its revenue base, she said.

The university lecturer said Governor AbdulRazaq is magnanimous and financially prudent, and referenced some of the capital projects his government had inherited and completed, commending him for not making Kwara a mortuary of abandoned projects.

She advised the government to sustain its good work and be focused on how to get a good successor that will strengthen the gains of the present.

“Sustaining these giant strides is a business of all,” she added.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Senior Adviser and Counselor, thanked the state Council of NUJ for the honour and for creating a good platform to further showcase the achievements of the government.

The governor described the gesture as a practical demonstration of existing cordiality between the media practitioners and the administration.

He commended Baqi for her intellectual efforts and how she fairly assessed the administration.

Justice S.O Muhammed said Governor AbdulRazaq has performed excellently across key sectors, and has impacted positively on the vast majority of Kwarans, adding that his achievements are much more felt than they are reported.

He announced how the governor recently approved full payment of gratuities owed to retired judges and Kadis.

Giwa, who chaired the occasion, called the governor a silent achiever, whose projects are both seen and unseen.

“We have a governor, who is moving in geometric progression, whereby every part of the state is positively touched in terms of his impactful achievements,” he said.

NUJ Chairman, Ahmed, in his introductory remarks, said they organized the programme to further project the good work of Governor AbdulRazaq to the general public.

He said it became imperative for the union to begin to set an agenda for people ahead of the 2027 general election without heating up the polity.