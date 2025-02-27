THE CBN BOLD STEPS TOWARDS MONETARY POLICY RATE

CBN’s commitment to preserving economic stability through the application of monetary policy is laudable, reckons Isah Aliyu Chiroma

In a strategic move reflecting confidence and stability, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has chosen to maintain the monetary policy rate at 27.50%. This decision underscores the bank’s commitment to navigating the complex economic landscape while fostering growth and stability. As we delve into the implications of this steadfast approach, it becomes clear that the CBN is prioritizing a balanced monetary environment amidst prevailing challenges the country is facing.

As the economic landscape keeps changing, uncertainties seem to lurk at almost every corner, the CBN decision to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50% during its recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting in February 2025 merits both praise and scrutiny. This outcome was not merely a matter of maintaining the status quo; it was a calculated response to a host of dynamic economic factors. The CBN’s unwavering commitment to economic stability is commendable.

With the in-depth analysis of various economic indicators, the MPC decided that retaining the MPR was essential for several reasons. Alongside the MPR, the committee also maintained significant parameters such as the Asymmetric Corridor (set at +500/-100 basis points), the Cash Reserve Ratio (50% for Deposit Money Banks and 16% for Merchant Banks), and the Liquidity Ratio at 30%. While maintaining these parameters reflect a desire for consistency, it also illustrates the inherent challenges the CBN faces in a landscape fraught with uncertainty.

The decision not to adjust the MPR was a testament, which suggests a strong consensus on the need for a cautious approach. One can argue that in times of economic volatility, a unified stance can provide reassurance to the market and investors alike. However, the pressing questions remain: Is this approach sufficiently proactive? And what repercussions might it have in the long term?

The MPC’s deliberations highlighted several pertinent macroeconomic trends, including a stabilizing foreign exchange market and a decline in fuel prices. These improvements are indeed positive signs, yet one cannot overlook mounting inflationary pressures, particularly linked to food prices. The recent rebasing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shed light on shifting consumption patterns, something that should not be taken lightly.

One may take solace in the committee’s belief that ongoing security improvements in food-producing regions will contribute to moderating food inflation. However, this optimism feels somewhat naive, given the historical volatility of Nigeria’s food supply chains. The CBN must consider whether its confidence in government interventions is justified or if such optimism may lead to complacency at a time when vigilance is needed most.

Perhaps one of the most critical facets of the MPC’s discussion was its reflection on the foreign exchange market. The convergence of rates between the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and Bureau de Change (BDC) is a commendable achievement that highlights the CBN’s efforts towards greater transparency and stability. Initiatives like the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (B-Match) are important steps that aim to enhance credibility in the market. However, stakeholders must remain wary; while these measures might stimulate immediate improvements, the long-term plan must be sustainable.

An increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), portfolio investments, and diaspora remittances could create a welcomed boost to liquidity and investor confidence. Yet, these gains must not be taken for granted. Economic stability is an ongoing engagement and cannot be viewed through a short-term lens. The focus should extend beyond immediate numbers and must encompass the broader implications for economic growth and development.

Nigeria’s oil production, which has seen a rise to 1.54 million barrels per day (mbpd), certainly nourishes positive sentiments regarding the balance of payments and external reserves. As it stands, foreign reserves amount to $39.4 billion, affording the country an import cover of approximately 9.6 months. This situation can be heralded as a testament to a robust oil sector that has shown resilience.

However, one must caution against overreliance on oil revenues in a world increasingly leaning toward sustainability and alternative energy sources. The oil market itself is subject to the whims of global politics, evidenced by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and tensions in the Middle East. This volatility poses inherent risks to Nigeria’s economic stability, suggesting the need for economic diversification rather than continued dependence on a sector that could become less relevant in the coming years.

The broader global economic context cannot be ignored. Turbulence in international relations, like the recent tensions involving the U.S. and other nations, along with tariff increases, presents additional challenges. Despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintaining its global growth projections at 3.3% for both 2025 and 2026, skepticism remains about these figures. History has shown that unforeseen circumstances can drastically alter growth trajectories, exposing the fragility of economic assumptions.

The CBN’s steadfast commitment to preserving economic stability through the consistent application of monetary policy is both prudent and necessary. The decision to retain the MPR represents a careful assessment of the present economic landscape and an acknowledgment of potential risks. However, while vigilance is undoubtedly essential, one also must question whether such a conservative approach might stifle the aggressive economic reforms that Nigeria desperately needs.

It is crucial for the CBN to not merely react to economic shifts but rather to anticipate and adapt. Economic policy is a game of chess, not checkers, and the stakes are high. The recent MPC decisions ought to serve as a clarion call for holistic strategies that encompass both immediate stability and long-term growth prospects.

The CBN has exhibited a deliberate and steady approach to monetary policy amidst a complex economic framework. However, as the landscape continues to evolve, so too must the strategies employed by our financial authorities. It is imperative that we collectively foster an environment conducive to innovation, investment, and economic diversification. Nigeria stands at a crossroads; the decisions we make today will undoubtedly shape the economic landscape of tomorrow. As a nation, we cannot afford to be paralyzed by the fear of change. Instead, we must embrace it, armed with a commitment to resilience, agility, and informed policymaking.

Chiroma writes from Kaduna