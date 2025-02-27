  • Thursday, 27th February, 2025

Olufuye, Elgamal, Others Appointed to UN Advisory Group 2025

Business | 1 hour ago

The United Nations Secretary-General has announced the appointment of Dr. Jimson Olufuye and Hossam Elgamal to the Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Group (MAG) for 2025.

The group, which is tasked with organising the upcoming 20th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF), which is a landmark edition scheduled to take place in Norway from June 23-27, 2025, in Lillestrøm, Norway would be Chaired by Ms. Roach Carol, Bahamas – Under Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The MAG, a key body under the United Nations’ Internet Governance Forum initiative, is composed of experts from various sectors, including government, academia, civil society, technical community and the private sector. Its primary role is to guide discussions and collaborations to foster inclusive and sustainable digital governance.
Olufuye, a Nigerian, and prominent advocate for digital transformation in Africa and founder of the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), brings years of expertise in ICT policy and strategy. His extensive contributions to bridging the digital divide and promoting multi-stakeholder engagement in Internet governance make him a valuable addition to the MAG.
Elgamal, an Egyptian technology leader and former chairman of the Africa ICT Alliance, is known for his innovative approaches to digital policy development. With his vast experience in cybersecurity, data governance, and digital transformation, Elgamal’s appointment underscores the United Nations’ commitment to inclusive representation and diverse expertise in shaping the global internet future.

MAG 2025 was appointed through an exceptional approach, following the public nomination process from the MAG and WGIG alumni network rather than the traditional broad community nomination process.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.