Olufuye, Elgamal, Others Appointed to UN Advisory Group 2025

The United Nations Secretary-General has announced the appointment of Dr. Jimson Olufuye and Hossam Elgamal to the Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Group (MAG) for 2025.

The group, which is tasked with organising the upcoming 20th Global Internet Governance Forum (IGF), which is a landmark edition scheduled to take place in Norway from June 23-27, 2025, in Lillestrøm, Norway would be Chaired by Ms. Roach Carol, Bahamas – Under Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The MAG, a key body under the United Nations’ Internet Governance Forum initiative, is composed of experts from various sectors, including government, academia, civil society, technical community and the private sector. Its primary role is to guide discussions and collaborations to foster inclusive and sustainable digital governance.

Olufuye, a Nigerian, and prominent advocate for digital transformation in Africa and founder of the Africa ICT Alliance (AfICTA), brings years of expertise in ICT policy and strategy. His extensive contributions to bridging the digital divide and promoting multi-stakeholder engagement in Internet governance make him a valuable addition to the MAG.

Elgamal, an Egyptian technology leader and former chairman of the Africa ICT Alliance, is known for his innovative approaches to digital policy development. With his vast experience in cybersecurity, data governance, and digital transformation, Elgamal’s appointment underscores the United Nations’ commitment to inclusive representation and diverse expertise in shaping the global internet future.

MAG 2025 was appointed through an exceptional approach, following the public nomination process from the MAG and WGIG alumni network rather than the traditional broad community nomination process.