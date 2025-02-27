Lagos Assembly Crisis: Clerk Justifies Challenging Suspension in Court

Segun James

The Clerk of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Olalekan Onafeko, who was suspended at the when Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, was sacked, has resumed at his duty post following reinstatement by a court order.

Onafeko was suspended by the House on the same day Obasa was removed by 36 of the 40 lawmakers sitting on the fateful day.

However, Onafeko approached the National Industrial Court (NIC), to challenge his indefinite suspension by the House and the court ordered his reinstatement pending the determination of suit he filed against the state government and others.

Addressing journalists in his office on Thursday, Onafeko emphasized that he was appointed as Clerk in 2022 to serve a four-year term and was eligible for reappointment under the Lagos State House of Assembly Legislative Service Commission Law.

He also expressed his confusion over the suspension, stating that he was not given prior notice and did not commit any offense to warrant such action.

Onafeko said with court’s order reinstating him as clerk of the House, the court had nipped the illegality and the legislative rascality in the bud.

“By implication, the Court has ordered that I resume my duties as the Clerk of the House pending the hearing of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction already filed in the suit. The said order has been duly served on the concerned parties.

“This is victory for the rule of law and ethos of a civil society. The Court is indeed the last hope of the common man including the oppressed”, he said.