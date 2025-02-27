Interswitch Group Gets Global Recognition  

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has been recognised as one of the ‘Happiest Workplaces Around the

Globe 2024’.

The recognition, awarded by Happy Workplaces, a company dedicated to making employee well-being a benchmark for business success, places Interswitch among just nine companies in Nigeria to receive this honour, highlighting the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture.

The ‘Happiest Workplaces Around the Globe 2024’ certification is based on a comprehensive methodology that includes meta-analysis, employee surveys, and HR-checks. Happy Workplaces evaluated workplaces across 23 countries, leveraging insights from over one million employees and 236 workplace rankings. In Nigeria, 42 companies were assessed, with Interswitch earning recognition for its outstanding dedication to employee well-being, engagement, and satisfaction.

Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Interswitch, Franklin Ali, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as one of the ‘Happiest Workplaces Around the Globe 2024’. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered, and inspired to excel. At Interswitch, we believe our people are our greatest strength, and this recognition celebrates the inclusive, innovative, and supportive culture we’ve built together.”