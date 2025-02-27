I’m Back As Speaker, Says Obasa

The impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has said he was never removed.

Obasa also said that he had returned to the assembly to take charge.

Obasa spoke with reporters shortly after he arrived the assembly complex with some security personnel on Thursday.

The visit was Obasa’s first appearance at the complex after he was removed by his colleagues in January over alleged misconduct and financial impropriety.

The impeached speaker returned on a day the security details of Mrs Mojisola Meranda, who was elected by the lawmakers immediately after Obasa’s removal, were withdrawn.

Victor Ganzalo, Meranda’s media aide, who confirmed the withdrawal of his principal’s security aides in a statement, also said all personnel providing security at the assembly complex had been withdrawn.

Obasa told assembly correspondents that his security details had been restored and that he was back to his position as speaker.

He said: “I have resumed and I still remain the speaker of the Assembly; I was never removed.

“Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional, but in doing that, you must follow the due process.

“I am not against my removal. I am a democrat, but If the process had been fair, then I would not have gone against it.”

When asked why he was returning to the assembly when he had filed a suit challenging his removal in court, Obasa said there was no such suit in court.

Obasa said he was back at the assembly not to take revenge or victimise any lawmaker.

He described Lagos lawmakers as great colleagues, committed to the progress of the state. (NAN)