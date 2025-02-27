Group  Pushes  for Draft Bill to Reform INEC

As part of its programmes to mark the second anniversary of Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections, which it said “exposed deep flaws in the country’s electoral system”, a reform advocacy organisation, Mandate4.org, is launching the #FixINEC #FixNigeria issue-based advocacy resource hub to commemorate this critical event and support demands for urgent reforms to Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A statement issued by the reform-centred outfit said: “The #FixINEC #FixNigeria is an issue-based advocacy resource hub set up by Mandate4.org that provides citizens, movements, activists, legislators and stakeholders in the democratic space with the information and advocacy resources needed to reform Nigeria’s electoral system.

“At the heart of Nigeria’s challenges lies poor leadership, enabled by a flawed electoral process that fails to reflect the people’s will. Nigeria’s broken electoral system has had devastating consequences on governance and quality of life.”

“Without credible elections, bad leaders stay in power, leading to rising unemployment and economic hardship, poor infrastructure, education, and healthcare systems, weak democratic institutions and lack of accountability,” it said.

The statement signed by the Founder of Mandate4.org, Century Favour, said the resource hub contains information and resources that enable Nigerians to demand the full implementation of the recommendations in the FixINEC FixNigeria and Justice Uwais reports.

“ There must be greater transparency in election processes and result collation,

more substantial independence for INEC, free from political influence and

strict enforcement of electoral laws to prevent fraud and malpractice.

“The state of our elections determines the state of our leadership. The state of our leadership determines the state of our nation. Fixing INEC is not just about elections, it’s about the future of Nigeria,” he asserted.

The statement further outlined steps to realise the aforesaid objectives.

“How you can take action: Visit https://mandate4.org/fixinec.

As a citizen or activist, sign the petition, demand that lawmakers and INEC implement critical reforms.

“Download the report, download and read the #FixINEC #FixNigeria report, engage your representatives, contact your House of Representatives member, senator, and State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to push for electoral reform.

“Spread the word, use the hashtags #FixINEC #FixNigeria on social media, host/attend advocacy events, organise or participate in town halls, rallies, and online discussions”, it said.

“As a Legislator, download the report, download and read the #FixINEC #FixNigeria report.

“Draft the Bill: Develop and push for the bill to reform INEC, Lobby other legislators, contact other members of the House of Representatives, Senators, and State Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to push for electoral reform.

“Attend general assemblies, attend General Assemblies to propose the bill to fix INEC.

“With the 2027 general elections approaching, the time to act is now. If Nigeria fails to reform its electoral system, citizens risk facing another cycle of leadership failure, economic decline, and poor governance.

“We have a choice: continue to suffer the consequences of rigged elections or stand together to demand a system that works for us.

“Let’s reclaim our democracy and shape a future where every vote truly counts.

“Join the Movement Today at mandate4.org/fixinec

Follow Us: @mandate4 on social media, Hashtags: #FixINEC, #FixNigeria”, he said.