Army Chief Tours Lagos, Pledges Better Welfare for Soldiers, Increased Allowances, Housing Access

*Calls for discipline and inter-agency cooperation as against conflicts with other security forces

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged to improve the welfare of Nigerian soldiers by increasing allowances, expanding access to affordable housing, and enhancing service conditions.

Speaking during his official visit to the 81 Division Area of Responsibility in Lagos, where he was received by

the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, the COAS announced a 100 per cent increase in field allowances, raising daily payments from N1,500 to N3,000.

“The current daily allowance is no longer sufficient. We discussed this with the government, and they have responded positively. From next month, your daily field allowance will be N3,000. However, as much as the government is doing for us, we must reciprocate with dedication and discipline,” he said.

The Army Chief also revealed that housing projects for soldiers are expanding nationwide, with new developments in Ibadan, Jos, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Akwa Ibom, following the completion of the first set of units in Abuja last December.

“We are ensuring the spread of these houses so you can subscribe. Nowhere in Nigeria can you buy a two- or three-bedroom house for as low as N80 million. This is a huge investment by the Army to ensure you have a comfortable service life,” he said.

To provide additional financial relief, General Oluyede said they have instituted a low-interest loan scheme for personnel, offering credit at just three per cent interest, significantly lower than commercial bank rates.

He also assured soldiers of improvements in uniform distribution, with a monthly production target of 100,000 uniforms to address shortages across divisions.

Beyond welfare, General Oluyede emphasised the need for discipline and inter-agency cooperation, warning against conflicts with other security forces.

“One major concern is clashes with the police, DSS, and civil defence. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Most of these issues arise when soldiers are not where they should be. If you remain within the barracks and report for duty as scheduled, such problems will not occur,” he warned.

Reaffirming his leadership’s commitment to soldiers’ well-being, he said, “My team and I will do everything possible to ensure your welfare and that of your families, so you can focus on your duties. But I need your commitment in return—to serve with dedication and professionalism.”

Also, the COAS visited some units and inaugurated some projects in the division, including the 9Brigade Cantonment in Ikeja, Lagos, where he was received by the Commander, Brigadier General Olawale Oyekola.

At the cantonment, the COAS inaugurated the remodelled accomodation of the Commander 9 Brigade, the newly built residence of the Commander 70 Supply and Transport Command, the renovated seven by Corporal Below Quarters and the three by Senior Non-Commissioned Officers.