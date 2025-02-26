Yayi’s Infrastructure Revolution in Ogun West

By Dimeji Oladele

Distinguished Senator (Aremo) Solomon Olamilekan Adeola’s infrastructure revolution in Ogun West Senatorial District is second to none just as it is adjudged generally to be quite unprecedented and monumental in the history of the Senatorial District if not in Ogun State in general. Within two years of inauguration as the distinguished Senator representing the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Adeola has caused significant developments to manifest in the lives and livelihoods of his constituents.

Without doubt, his transformation agenda in Ogun West is in sync with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. It is like a wildfire ravaging the entire Senatorial District and beyond, leaving on its path, a massive socio-economic rejuvenation in towns, villages and communities to the wild appreciation by the people.

Keeping faith with his electoral promises, the Aremo of Yewaland is committed to his promise of transforming the entire landscape of Ogun West to a renaissance of economic development and infrastructure. He has never failed or wavered in any of his electoral promises to the people. And jubilantly, the people of Ogun West are appreciative and pleasantly surprised by his uncommon human touch, the political will and dedication to bridging the infrastructural gap that had existed for decades in the area.

For too long, the people of Ogu West have never witnessed or enjoyed such avalanche of infrastructure development. Now, everywhere you go, even in the remotest parts of Ogun West, in all areas of human needs, (healthcare delivery, conducive learning environment, electricity, road construction, modern markets, scholarships, bursary and human capital development), Yayi’s signature is conspicuously noticeable. The reality is that our people have never had it so good in terms of quality representation and service delivery and therefore are amazed that all these remarkable transformations could happen within two years of Yayi’s representation as Senator of Ogun West Senatorial District. The current undisputable fact, however, is that Senator Adeola has simply raised the bar and set new standards of quality representation not only in Ogun State but the entire country.

Of particular reference here is Ilaro, the headquarters of Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State. Once part of the Egbado Division of the former Western States, Ilaro, the political headquarters of Ogun West is rapidly gaining prominence as the ancient town is witnessing massive crucial infrastructure upgrades befitting the status of a divisional headquarters.

For example, Oke-Ela Road, a major artery in Ilaro has for long been ignored since its construction several decades ago by the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Premier, Old Western Region. This vital road connects Ilaro to Papalanto and to Ota, leading to Lagos State, serving 70 or more local communities and Community Development Associations, CDAs.

After several years of neglect by successive administrations, the call for reconstruction of the road resonated louder than ever. Thanks to Distinguished Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi, who has made significant efforts, mobilizing resources to facilitate the fixing of the road, bringing it back into the usable condition. Contractors now work day and night to ensure the road is completed to bring life back to the communities and revitalize economic activities in the area. Asphalt has been laid and lane markings have been added. Surprisingly, this will be a proof of further development initiatives by Senator Adeola across the Ogun West Senatorial District.

Added with modern markets, ICT Centre, healthcare facilities, every area in Ogun West is seeing physical development. The time for change has come and the people are already reaping the benefits of good and effective representation.

Testimonials on Oke -Ela road construction:

“Where we are now, this is the old Lagos and Ilaro-Papalanto Road. This road was constructed last during the era of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo of blessed memory. There has never been any other machine that passed through here until this present Yayi’s intervention”- Prince Tijani Ajibode, Member, Ilaro Development Association.

“Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Alias Yayi has opened our eyes. We now know that development is not about party, it is a matter of individual. He has opened our eyes. Go anywhere in Nigeria, you can never find any senator who has done what Senator Yayi did. Yayi does not have to campaign again, no reasonable man will see what he has done here and go and vote for another person. It is Yayi we know”. – Engineer Martin Nnamani.

“Ona yii, ti eniyan ba so pe yio da bayi, a ni iro ni. Amo a dupe lowo Yayi gidigidi fun gbogbo akitiyan won lori ona yi lati Golden Estate titi de gbogbo ibi ti won ti sise de, Olorun a tubo maa ran won lowo. A dupe pupo lowo Senator Yayi fun ona wa ti won bawa se. Ona yi tin je wa niya tipe, ko je ki oro aje wa lo siwaju. Awon CDAs ti o wa ni ona to 72. Aye ope yoo, a dupe pupo lowo Senator Yayi fun ise takuntakun ti won se lori ona yii. Ona wa ti di small London”. – Iyaafin Olanite Foluke.

“Ona yi ko si ni ara awon ona ti o wa motorable, o buru jai, o si nje gbogbo awon eniyan agbegbe yi niya. A dupe lowo Olorun fun Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, Yayi ti o se wipe Olorun lo won lati ranti w ani asiko yii”. – Pastor Samson Elegbede.

“Coming together is a beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success.” For the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District, we shall join hands together with Yayi to ensure his success as he continues his unprecedented leadership and development of our communities.

.Oladele writes from Abeokuta