TAG Energy Reaffirms Commitment to Local Talent Empowerment

A Lagos-based oil field services company, TAG Energy, has reiterated its commitment to empowering local talent and businesses through strategic partnerships and skills development initiatives.

The company reaffirmed its position as an industry leader at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) 2025, held in Lagos recently.

The event brought together top industry players, government officials, and investors to discuss the future of energy in Africa.

TAG Energy leveraged the platform to engage with stakeholders, explore new business opportunities, and showcase its expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions for the oil and gas sector.

Speaking on the company’s involvement, The CEO, Yemi Gbadamosi, reemphasized the company’s commitment to empowering local talent and businesses through strategic partnerships and skills development initiatives.

“By prioritizing local content, we contribute to job creation, economic diversification, and the overall advancement of Nigeria’s and Africa’s energy sector. Our approach ensures that the benefits of the industry extend beyond corporations to positively impact local communities and the broader economy,” he said.

“TAG Energy continues to invest in innovation, workforce development, and service expansion to meet the evolving needs of clients across Nigeria and beyond. The company remains dedicated to upholding international best practices while supporting the growth and sustainability of Africa’s energy sector.”

The exhibition highlighted emerging trends in energy transition, local content development, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in oilfield services.