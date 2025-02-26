Oando Foundation Inaugurates LEARNOVATE-FLIP Initiative to Improve Foundational Literacy, Numeracy 

Funmi Ogundare

Oando Foundation recently Inaugurated its Foundational Learning Improvement Programme (LEARNOVATE-FLIP), designed to improve foundational literacy and numeracy in Nigeria.

The initiative achieved in collaboration with Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) Africa, Quality Education Development Associates (QEDA) and Hilltrust Top Foundation, leverages evidence-based methods to address the learning crisis in Nigeria and build stronger educational outcomes for pupils across four states: Ebonyi, Plateau, Sokoto, and Adamawa.

Tonia Uduimoh, Head, Oando Foundation stated that the LEARNOVATE – FLIP initiative integrates two methodologies taking a targeted approach to enhance inclusive and equitable quality education: Early Grade Reading (EGR) co-implemented by QEDA and Hilltrust Top Foundation, which focuses on foundational literacy for primary one to three pupils in Ebonyi, Plateau, and Sokoto States.

“By employing mother tongue and English materials, the initiative ensures pupils build strong reading and comprehension skills. Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) executed in partnership with TaRL Africa, provides remedial literacy and numeracy support for primary four to 6 pupils in Adamawa State, particularly those with interrupted schooling.”

She expressed excitement about the Foundational Learning Improvement Programme as part of the LEARNOVATE strategy and in line with its ongoing commitment to ensuring that every child, especially in underserved communities, has access to quality education.

“By incorporating evidence-based methodologies and focusing on lesson instructions and assessments in mother-tongue, we aim to address the existing learning gaps among young learners and create a deeper understanding of how to improve educational outcomes for Nigerian students.

“The impact of this pilot will not only inform future educational practices but will also support the achievement of the United Nations’ SDG 4, which advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education for all.” Ultimately, our goal is to empower children with the foundational skills they need to succeed, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of their communities and Nigeria as a whole. The initiative has commenced and will run concurrently in target states throughout the 2024/2025 academic year.”

Rt. Hon. Mrs. Patience Ogodo, Chairman, Ebonyi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), lauded the foundation’s efforts towards transforming education in Nigeria. “The LEARNOVATE-FLIP initiative represents a strategic and impactful response to the pressing challenges of foundational literacy and numeracy, particularly for children in underserved communities. By integrating evidence-based methodologies and prioritising inclusive approaches such as mother-tongue assessments, this programme not only improves learning outcomes but also empowers students to realise their full potential.

“We are proud to collaborate on this transformative journey, which reflects a shared vision of equitable access to quality education. Together, we are driving sustainable change, enriching lives, and building a more inclusive and prosperous society for future generations,” she said.