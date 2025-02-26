HP Report Identifies Gaming as a Booming Industry

Olawale Ajimotokan

A report by HP has said that gaming is not anymore an hobby but a lifestyle that is booming globally.

The findings followed a research carried out in South Africa, which is home to a whopping 26.5 million gamers.

The report also stated that most South African gaming enthusiasts were eager to turn their passion into a career, even though many were unaware of the training and job opportunities available to them.

It noted that South Africa’s esports industry revenue spend is expected to reach US$26.4 m (approximately R473m) in revenue this year, with a projected market volume of US$34.9m (over R500m) by 2029.

It explained that the growth positions gaming and esports as a powerful, yet underutilized pathway to combat youth unemployment and foster digital innovation in the country.

“What is resoundingly clear from the report is that there is strong interest in SA’s gaming and esports industry and careers within it. As a company committed to accelerating digital equity, it is important for us to gain an understanding of the youth’s needs as we work to provide solutions such as the HP Gaming Garage, a free online designed to help them develop their skills and succeed in the growing digital economy” said the Managing Director, Southern and Central Africa at HP, Yesh Surjoodeen.

It acknowledged the growing appetite among youths for gaming careers, underscoring a clear demand for programmes like the HP Gaming Garage to fast-track their professional growth.

This is in spite that an overwhelming 80 per cent cited a lack of knowledge about educational initiatives that could prepare them for future roles in the gaming, media, and ICT industries as the main challenge that reveals a critical gap in awareness despite the growing enthusiasm.

The report stated that the sheer number of gamers in South Africa presently and an engendered sense of gender inclusivity, clearly indicates that the industry is ripe for development and investment.

It revealed that anticipated entry-level salaries in the gaming industry were expected to range from R10,000 to R30,000 per month (R120,000 to R360,00 annually), depending on skills and qualifications, which aligns with the average South African salary of just under R26,800 per month, well above the national minimum wage of approximately R5,000 per month.

The report highlighted the urgent need to close the information gap around opportunities in the gaming and esports industry and expand access to programmes that can turn growing interest into real career paths.

Respondents identified high cost of educational programmes as a major barrier, noting free courses like HP Gaming Garage play a vital role in providing access to the necessary education and skills for aspiring professionals.

HP said it was working closely with educational institutions and government agencies across the region to raise awareness and close the gap between enthusiasm and knowledge.

The HP Gaming Garage Esports Management and Gaming Development Academy was launched globally in 2021 to prepare students for professions in gaming and esports and forms part of HP’s commitment to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.

“HP’s report showcases the appetite of South Africans for accessible streams of education in this space, especially as South Africa is at the forefront of African esports. HP Gaming Garage is bridging a pivotal gap that helps students connect directly with game development and esports industry experts through workshops and internship placements,” said Mayank Dhingra, Senior Education Business Leader at HP.