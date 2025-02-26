  • Wednesday, 26th February, 2025

Growing Concern over Super Eagles Injury Woes

Featured | 46 minutes ago


The growing injury concerns surrounding the Super Eagles ahead of crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers may have increased after captain William Troost-Ekong missed his second straight league game in Saudi Arabia.

Before this absence, Ekong has been ever-present for Al Kholood having played all 20 matches.

The 31-year-old central defender was not listed for his team’s 1-0 home win over Odion Ighalo’s Al Wehda last Saturday.

Yesterday, he was also not on the matchday squad for the visit to second-placed Al Hilal, where they lost 5-1.

A source close to the player told SCORENigeria that he was back in England this past weekend to celebrate his daughter’s fourth birthday.

He is not at risk of a suspension and there was no word about his health status, though.

