Falegan Buys JAMB Forms for 7,000 Applicants in Ekiti, Lauds Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

To promote education and support the less privileged, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, a philanthropist from Ekiti State, is sponsoring free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) registration for approximately 7,000 applicants across the state.

This initiative aims to provide students, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, easy access to tertiary education.

The free JAMB registration commenced immediately after a screening exercise. Falegan emphasised that the gesture is his contribution to society by ensuring affordable and quality education, regardless of social status.

Speaking from his UK base, Falegan revealed that over 12,000 applicants applied for this year’s free JAMB registration, a programme he started eight years ago.

In a telephone chat with journalists in Ado Ekiti, he reiterated his support for President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing it as “a laudable initiative for the country at this moment.”

The Ado Ekiti-born UK-based security expert pointed out that the Renewed Hope Agenda is an indication that Tinubu has great ideas for the country, particularly in security, the economy, agriculture, and human capital development.

Falegan praised Tinubu for his steadfastness in education policy, citing his Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), TETFUND interventions, and other education and youth empowerment programmes.

He stressed that these initiatives can only succeed if all stakeholders and Nigerians support the government’s programmes and policies.

Speaking on his ODF-free JAMB initiative, Falegan explained that after all applicants had applied, a private screening panel was constituted, following which a thorough screening process was carried out, which disqualified some unqualified applicants whose results were detected to be having one deficiency or the other.

Falegan also pledged to continue to sustain the free JAMB registration, stating that his goal is to assist parents struggling to sponsor their children’s education.

The philanthropist who encouraged beneficiaries to use the opportunity effectively expressed his satisfaction with the screening panel and reaffirmed that the foundation’s aim is to bring relief to the less privileged.

He said the initiative is a welcome development in promoting education and supporting the underprivileged in Ekiti.

He urged indigent persons and those who know anyone in need to take advantage of the opportunity.

Falegan also called on public-spirited individuals who believe in the power of education and humanity to support their immediate communities in making people’s dreams come true.

In 2024, according to him, the ODF Foundation distributed over 5,000 free JAMB forms to deserving students.

Falegan reaffirmed his commitment to education, empowerment, and youth development. Through this initiative, he said, more students across the state will have the chance to pursue their academic dreams without financial hindrance.