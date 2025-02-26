Entertainer Urges Wealthy Nigerians to Support Education for the Less Privileged

An actor and event host, Babatunde Ojobara, popularly known as Mister Rain, has called on affluent Nigerians to contribute more towards improving education for underprivileged children.

Ojobara made this appeal at the distribution of school bags to pupils of Unity Primary School, Awodiora, Ajegunle, Lagos, as part of his 40th birthday celebration.

He stressed the importance of investing in the future of less privileged children, describing it as a personal social responsibility that can help build a better society.

“I have witnessed how Nigerians come together to support those in need, but there are still many more out there who require help,” Ojobara said.

“To mark my 40th birthday, I chose to give back by donating school bags to children in this community where I grew up. I used to play football on this school field, and returning here to support these pupils fills me with joy. This is just the beginning, and I hope to do more.”

In appreciation, the acting Head Teacher of the school, Mrs. Ngozi Ifele, said, “we are truly grateful for your visit and donations. These school bags will make a significant difference, especially for parents who struggle to afford learning materials for their children.”

She cited instances where siblings had to share a single school bag due to financial hardship and expressed delight that each child can now have one.

“Today, these children are going home with smiles on their faces. Thank you Mister Rain for your kindness. We wish you a happy birthday and pray that God continues to bless you,” she added.

Ifele also encouraged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to support education by donating learning materials to children in need.