CELEBRATING OUR HEROES 

In the midst of the rot, some people still stand out, writes IFEANYICHUKWU AFUBA

Amidst the nightmare that daily life has become for majority of Nigerians, oases of personal and group example continue to come to light here and there. We wish to reflect on a few of such positive stories that happened this February 2025. The incidents are being spotlighted, not in the sense that they are of an exclusive nature. No, there are daily exploits in cherished societal values going on all around us. But the notoriety of vices has assumed such power of blackmail that those who seek to practise virtues are scorned as maladjusted, extremists.

Very often, the issues of our society’s crisis are reduced to the omissions and commissions of government. It has become conventional wisdom to ignore the demands of citizenship. That’s a huge error. A state, nation, country, by whatever name called is a society. And society is about people living as community. Nigeria is a terrible story today, because the people who make up Nigeria, largely have terrible attitudes. It’s heart – warming then whenever we encounter Nigerians who, against all odds, stand “far from the madding crowd.” Their exemplary conduct in stations of life underscore the place of personal responsibility in the collective good. It offers the opportunity of a quiet revolution for making a new Nigeria.

With the ink yet to dry on Precious Goddy – Mbakwe’s expulsion letter for physical assault of a Unizik lecturer, here is a story about student – lecturer relations at Yaba College of Technology that I find nourishing for the mind. A few excerpts from the heart – touching story. “A wave of warmth and affection swept through the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos as students surprised their lecturer, Olufosoye Michael, with a heartwarming birthday celebration… The students, clearly brimming with excitement, interrupted Michael’s lecture to present him with a collection of thoughtful gifts. The presents included food provisions and other items, a testament to the students’ care and consideration for their lecturer. The unexpected gesture visibly moved Michael who struggled to contain his emotions as he expressed his sincere gratitude to the students.” We further read that “the video’s rapid spread online has sparked an outpouring of praise for the students’ generosity and the evident strong bond they share with Michael.”

What’s our take here? Without a shadow of doubt, there’s something going for Mr Olufosoye Michael. It takes a lot for students in a Nigerian higher institution to be enamoured of their lecturer. This is not about popularity or the buzz of stardom. There is a deeper connect between the lecturer and his students. As attested to by a number of respondents towards the conclusion of the report, Michael conceives his job as being at their service. He goes further to relate with them as a family. This is taking place in the same Nigerian setting where an army of unscrupulous academics have made the educational climate toxic with conspiracy of extortions. We have in our institutions today cells of lazy and corrupt academics mindlessly inflicting damage to learning and moral fabric of society. And by ties of common interest, these cults of exploitation are always quick to come to the defence of their members about to face justice. They are notorious for dodging classes and even more notorious for shallow treatment of course content. This tribe of academics is to be found shouting ‘strike’, ‘strike’ at every disagreement with the government or local leadership. They engage in admission rackets, targeting candidates with low scores in the entrance exams. Adept at maximising gains, they lobby top government officials to include their commercial candidates in what is known as government list.

For these tourists in academia, the feast begins with the course quizzes, tests and projects. Each is an opportunity to take advantage of poor, struggling undergraduates. Each of the assessments has a price tag, in cash or kind. The stakes go a bit higher with the sessional exams. Beautiful, female students considered aloof may find their results missing, withheld, incomplete or whatever. Now, they must approach the lord – lecturer they earlier neglected to give attention. It’s also time of reckoning for those who didn’t buy a lecturer’s self – published textbook. One stood before his class thoughtlessly bragging: “If you don’t buy it, no problem. When you come back next year, I’ll still be here!” And what if God says your time is up? Anyway, the partying reaches its climax with the consideration of degree, masters and doctoral dissertations. It’s a season of heavy returns for the extortionists. There are fixed fees for every stage of the programme, especially for the higher degrees. Without sting of conscience, without sense of shame, the academic wreckers put out word on hotels and time they are available for consultations. Do they ever spare a thought about their spouses, children and other loved ones having a turn at this blackmail? Have they no loved ones? Are their hearts cluttered up with greed and bitterness leaving no space for loving?

It’s in this environment of irresponsible lecturing that we find a Michael being celebrated by his students. There are hundreds of Olufosoye Michael, not just in our educational institutions but in other spheres of endeavour as well. It takes a lot of guts to stand up for propriety as they do against a trend of careless self enrichment. Their tenacity in the face of widespread misconduct is heroic and gives hope that the country can still be salvaged.

Another touching example of citizen heroism, again from an educational institution but from a somewhat different angle is found in the story cum video: “Imo State Law Students Surprise Cleaner With Food Items And Money.” The body of the story is essentially what the caption says. Our interest is that this is a lower cadre, if anonymous worker with positive disposition to her job. She takes no offence at the low status of her work. But with contentment and good cheer, she applies herself diligently to the daily routine, so much so that the students are impressed. A few comments from the reader section give us the worth of the lady’s spirit of public service and the students’ appreciation. Oluwaseun commented: “No bi Delsu cleaner wey dey swear for students everytime.” Amibliss reminds us why the Imo State students gesture should not be taken for granted. “My classmates can never; all they know is anonymous message and gossip.” And the very touching words of praise and prayer. Mr Chi99 wrote: “This set that did this beautiful thing to this cleaner will be great. No one of you will die young. Your children will find favour. Amen.” Mak Esther concluded the outpouring of best wishes: “Because of this act of humanity, you, your generation and the generation to come will not know poverty. God bless you really good.” Indeed, some of the students may have contributed from conditions of want and self denial. What a beautiful story from the jungle! The cleaner (her name was omitted in the blog report), the law students as well as most of the commentators are all heroes. They are all united in the cause of the common good, in the conviction that giving each man his due is not just salutary but most healthy for the mind and community.

Our last glimpse of contemporary Nigerian heroes comes from two related developments carried by The Punch of 14 February, 2025. In “NAFDAC busts massive fake drug operation in Abia”, the scale of this mass killer business embraced by some Nigerians is brought home to us. The frightening report said the “premises, comprising several buildings near the bustling Ariaria International Market, served as a hub for repackaging and revalidating expired medicine, which were later sold to unsuspecting consumers.” Quoting NAFDAC, it revealed that “seized items consisted of expired potassium chloride, allergy medications, immune boosters and cholesterol treatments. Machines used to rebrand and alter expiry dates were also discovered on – site.” Talk of the gas chamber fake drug merchants have built for us! Mercifully, the twin story brought a ray of hope: “N135m Bribe Rejected As NAFDAC Seizes 10 Trucks Of Fake Drugs In Anambra.” What if these NAFDAC officials had compromised and accepted the blood money offered? What if the team at Aba had bargained for handsome payment and looked the other way? The drug agency operatives involved are heroes. May God bless them. Heroes put the people and society before other considerations. These public spirited citizens deserve to be honoured. These progressive Nigerians, especially the self effacing ones, should be considered for national honours. Their increased recognition would be one sure way of injecting legitimacy into our reforms – needed annual honours award. Streets and other public places should also be named after our low profile heroes. And there are such selfless Nigerians in every part of the country. If this breed of Nigerians persevere, and are acknowledged by the system, in the long run, sanity will reign.

Afuba writes from Awka