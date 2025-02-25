SV Award: Kuejubola Hails Green, Owumi over Nominations  

The Chairman and Proprietor of Ufuoma Babes Football Club, Elder Eddington Kuejubola has hailed the organisers of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards for the nomination of Davidson Owumi and Barr. Chris Green for this year’s award.

Owumi and Green have been nominated to receive awards in the Achievers Category of the annual ceremony.

According to Kuejubola, a recipient in the 2024 edition, their nomination is a fitting recognition for hard work and great contribution to football development in Nigeria.

“Honestly, these are well deserved honours for two great Nigerians who have done more than enough for the upliftment of the great game in Nigeria.

“I want to commend Sportsville for appreciating and rewarding excellence in these exceptional administrators.

Owumi, has, over the years proved how successful ex-internationals could be when it comes to football administration.

As the Chief Operating Officer of NPFL, the ex-Rangers striker has brought stability and respect to the Nigerian league. His firmness and honesty in dealing with the stakeholders have drawn admiration from all.

“I am excited to hear that one’s efforts are being recognised,” echoes the soft spoken administrator fondly called “Okada” during his playing days. “This is a big honour to me and I appreciate Sportsville for this recognition.”

For Chris Green, the Sportsville Achievers Award is another feather to his flowing cap of honour when it comes to football administration.

“This recognition means a lot to me, not only because of my pedigree in sports administration, but because of the organisation it’s coming from.

“The quality and credibility of people behind this award is enough to celebrate.”

This year’s award comes up on Friday, March 21st at the Prestigious Eko Club, Surulere Lagos, under the Chairmanship of Arise, TV anchor, Oseni Rufai.