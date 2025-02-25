Flutterwave, NITDA Collaborate to Strengthen Nigeria’s Digital Economy

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to drive digital transformation and ultimately economic growth across Nigeria.

The collaboration aims to address the slow adoption of digital solutions among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), a critical challenge that, when solved, can significantly boost the nation’s economy.

By promoting digital literacy, encouraging fintech innovation and supporting key national initiatives such as the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS), this partnership has a goal to accelerate Nigeria’s transition into a thriving digital ecosystem.

Despite the rapid evolution of digital payment systems, many SMEs in Nigeria still rely on traditional business models that limit their growth potential.

The inability to adopt digital payments, leverage e-commerce, and access secure financial solutions creates barriers to scaling and participating in the global economy.

Recognizing this challenge, Flutterwave and NITDA are collaborating to bridge the digital divide and equip businesses with the right tools and expertise to embrace digital transformation.

Commenting on the partnership, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said: “Many small businesses in Nigeria struggle to fully embrace digital solutions, and we believe that by providing seamless and secure payment technologies, we can empower them to scale with confidence. This partnership with NITDA reinforces our dedication to encouraging a truly inclusive digital economy, and we are proud to contribute to the outstanding work NITDA is doing to transform Nigeria’s digital landscape.”

The Director General & CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, added: “Flutterwave’s reputation for fintech innovation aligns perfectly with our vision for a thriving digital economy. We recognize that slow digital adoption among SMEs has hindered economic growth, and through this collaboration, we aim to provide businesses with the necessary resources and infrastructure to transition into the digital age.”

This partnership represents a significant step towards Nigeria’s digital transformation, with Flutterwave and NITDA working hand in hand to create an environment where businesses can thrive through innovative financial solutions.