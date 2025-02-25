EFInA Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity, New Corporate Strategy

Kayode Tokede

Enhancing Financial Inclusion and Advancement (EFInA), recently hosted a landmark stakeholder event in Lagos, marking the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity, new five-year corporate strategy, and the introduction of its new Chief Executive Officer, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju.

Themed, “Beyond Financial Inclusion: A New Chapter Unfolds for

EFInA,” the event brought together key stakeholders from across the financial, government, development, and private sectors.

Opening with an inspiring and contextual welcome remark by the EFInA Board Chair, Dr. Tokunbo Agnes Martins, and continuing with engaging multimedia presentations, goodwill messages, and thought-provoking remarks from global and government leaders, EFInA’s mission to drive economic empowerment and sustainable growth for all Nigerians was reinforced.

Speaking at the event, EFInA’s new CEO, Foyinsolami Akinjayeju stated: EFInA is evolving to ensure that financial advancement goes beyond inclusion—our work is about creating real, measurable impact in the lives of the excluded and underserved, ensuring that financial services become a foundation for resilience, opportunity, and progress for every individual.”

EFInA’s new brand identity reveal was a symbolic moment of transformation; with the refreshed visual identity and integrated brand architecture reflecting EFInA’s position as a dynamic leader, combining research, advocacy, systems-strengthening, and innovation to deliver impactful financial solutions for real people by leveraging its targeted platforms – Access to Financial Services (A2F) Surveys, Gender Centre of Excellence (GCE) and Inclusion for All (I4ALL).

Also present at the event were other EFInA board directors – Professor Janice Olawoye, Mr. Kola Aina, including Mr. Olu Akanmu who brought the event to a formal close with a charge for more collaboration. Jason Lamb, Deputy Director of Inclusive Financial Systems, Country Engagements at the Gates Foundation, shared insights on the critical role of financial inclusion in Nigeria’s economic development and perspectives on the catalytic role EFInA must continue to play.

Deputy Governor, Financial Systems Stability at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Philip Ikeazor, represented by Mr. Musa Itopa-Jimoh – Director, Payment Systems Management, highlighted financial inclusion’s vital role in national development: “Beyond data and funding, EFInA has facilitated market development and championed the conversations that have shaped financial inclusion policies.