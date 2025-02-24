NDE Showcases Initiatives to Promote Employment at KadunaTrade Fair

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has said that it is participating in the ongoing 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair, providing a platform for beneficiaries of its skills acquisition programmes to showcase their products and services.

NDE in a statement stated that the trade fair, themed, “Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Trade through Digital Transformation,” aligns with its mission to promote economic growth and employment.

The Director-General of the NDE, Silas Agara, during the NDE Special Day said the directorate, is committed to addressing unemployment through programmes like the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, which aims to engage 93,731 unskilled and unemployed individuals across Nigeria.

The NDE’s participation in the trade fair is expected to provide opportunities for budding entrepreneurs to interact with professionals in the international business community, promoting economic empowerment. The NDE is also launching a mobile application to connect Nigerians with services provided by its trained beneficiaries.

Also, speaking at the event, the KADCCIMA President , ESV. Ishaya Idi commended the NDE for its continuous participation in the fair, which has significantly contributed to the growth of SME’s and has provided tools for Nigerians to become self-reliant.

The Kaduna International Trade Fair is a major platform for business owners to gain exposure and access to the business world. The NDE’s participation is a testament to its commitment to promoting self-employment creation and economic growth.