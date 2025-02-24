  • Monday, 24th February, 2025

Abiodun Congratulates Aiyedatiwa

Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) and Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on his inauguration as the seventh democratically elected governor of Ondo State.

Abiodun, who described the inauguration as a new chapter in a glorious dawn for the people of the Sunshine State, said the Ondo State governor had left no one in doubt about his resolve to radically transform the state and usher it into an era of prosperity under the All Progressives Congress (APC) banner.

He stated that the fact that the governor has just unveiled plans to boost tourism and investment in Ondo, showcasing Araromi Seaside’s potential to local and international investors, shows that he is in a hurry to unleash the potential of Ondo State and lift the people into an era of prosperity.

He said: “Even before his resounding victory at the November 16, 2024, governorship election in Ondo State, His Excellency, Mr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa had left no one in doubt that he is specially made for this time in Ondo State.

“As deputy governor to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of blessed memory, the newly inaugurated Governor of Ondo State left no one in doubt about his passion and commitment to the upliftment of Ondo State, and his inauguration as the seventh democratically elected governor of Ondo State definitely marks a glorious dawn for the state.

“Together with the Deputy Governor, Dr. Olayide Adelaide, Governor Aiyedatiwa is poised to bring a wealth of experience from the boardroom to usher Ondo State into an era of bountiful democratic dividends.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Southern Governors Forum, I wish Governor Aiyedatiwa and his team great success in the saddle in Ondo State.”

