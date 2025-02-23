PSC Condemns Human Rights Violations in South-east, Threatens Erring Officers with Sanctions

* Commission, police to conclude 2022/2023 recruitment exercise

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd.), has decried the worsening human rights violations in the South-east and threatened that the commission would no longer tolerate the serious act of indiscipline from any serving police officer.

This is just as the commission and the Nigeria Police are set to conclude the 2022/2023 recruitment of police constables.



Argungu said the commission will henceforth not hesitate to put its disciplinary processes in motion to see to the dismissal of errant officers who have found it difficult to work within approved boundaries.

He spoke at the South-east Stakeholders’ Summit on Peace and security and Public Hearing on Human Rights violations in South East of Nigeria which is currently ongoing in Enugu.



The goodwill message at the summit was presented on his behalf by the Head of Press and Public Relations/ Spokesman of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani.

The PSC Chairman said the commission was aware of the serious human rights violations by some misguided police officers in the South-east: “who against the commission’s several warnings to stay away from civil matters have continued to swim in it because of the financial attraction.”



He said the commission has severally warned that police officers should stay clear of land matters, debt and rent collection, marital disputes and other civil matters and allow the courts to do their duties.

The PSC boss said: “But we have discovered that the allure of filthy money has become their albatross as they have continued to perpetuate this evil act”.

Argungu said he was excited that the summit was being held in Enugu, the colonial capital of Eastern Nigeria.



According to him, the Eastern Region has of late become the hot bed of insecurity in the country and the unofficial headquarters of human rights violations.

“We are no more comfortable with the abuse of Office by some security personnel detailed to provide security across the region. We understand there is a high level of insecurity in the zone especially with the ceaseless and senseless attacks from brainwashed youths from this zone masquerading as freedom Fighters and killing their brothers and sisters”.



He said the commission has also continued to observe the corruption and extortion that dots all the roads traversing the region: “By virtually all the security operatives who are supposed to safeguard the roads and restore unhindered movement of people, goods and services. The road blocks mounted by these security agencies, he lamented, have unfortunately turned into toll gates where road users are forced under gunpoint to part with money”.



The PSC chairman told the summit that the South-east must be freed of these gangs of policemen who have found it difficult to work within established boundaries.

He commended Enugu Governor, Peter Mbah, for the transformative governance that he has brought to the state, especially in the area.

He assured the governor that the commission will always stand by him to collectively fight adding that: “this war to comprehensively free the zone of banditry, crime and criminality and other emerging security menace in the South-east of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the PSC and the Nigeria Police are set to conclude the 2022/2023 recruitment of Police Constables.

In a statement released yesterday, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, announced the continuation of the recruitment process.

He stated that medical screening for this batch will commence on February 26 and end on March 12, 2025.

Ani also disclosed that the applicants who took the Computer-Based Tests (CBT) on March 5-6, 2024, but were not listed in the first stream of successful candidates called up for training, to log onto the recruitment portal to check their application status and print their invitation slips.

“The exercise is scheduled to be held at designated Police Hospitals in the 17 Police Zonal Headquarters spread across the country on the date and time indicated on each applicant’s invitation slip. The portal will open on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025, at 12 noon,” Ani stated.