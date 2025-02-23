Nasiru Danu’s Charitable Footprint

In one of his oft-quoted sayings, the legendary Mahatma Gandhi said: “A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellowmen.”

Indeed, politician and businessman, Nasiru Danu is one of the few who have imbibed the message in Gandhi’s words.

No wonder he is ever ready to contribute generously to humanity. His charitable footprint can be seen in many landmarks. Though he gives freely without creating unnecessary attention about it, his philanthropic gestures are so huge that they continue to be noticed by many.

Recently, as gathered by Society Watch, the Jigawa State-born business magnate displayed his milk of kindness through his foundation, Haladu Danu, as he transformed Ruru Village in Jigawa State, with a major development project. The project, as gathered by Society Watch, is aimed at enhancing the community’s socio-economic status.

The foundation, known for its dedication to education, healthcare, and sustainable development, recently carried out transformative initiatives in the village, including the renovation of the central mosque, the construction of a new mosque and school, and the provision of clean water and solar electricity. The foundation also constructed a new palace for the village head, with the entire project costing close to N100 million.

Emir Hamim Sanusi of Dutse commended the foundation’s efforts, stating that the projects will greatly improve the lives of the villagers.