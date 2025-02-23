At FUOYE’s Convocation, TETFUND Harps on Varsity Autonomy 

* Tinubu restates commitment to funding varsities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has emphasized the need for the Federal Government to abolish its existing policy on Nigerian universities and grant them complete autonomy.

The Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Sonny Echono, who expressed the concern weekend during the 9th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), punctured the government’s control of universities, despite the provisions of the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1 of 2007, which allows universities to govern themselves and manage their finances, among other responsibilities.

Echono emphasized that the primary goal of the Act is to free universities from the bureaucratic constraints of the civil service, enabling university governing councils to exercise their powers and perform their functions without undue external influence or interference.

Specifically, the TETFUND Executive Secretary pointed out that government interference, particularly through the constitution and the dissolution of governing councils, has impeded universities’ ability to establish independent appeal processes.

In his convocation lecture titled ‘University Autonomy and the Challenge of Quality Tertiary Education in Nigeria,’ Echono explained that autonomy would empower universities to manage their academic curricula, staff welfare and finances effectively.

He clarified that granting autonomy does not absolve the Federal Government of its responsibility to fund universities, nor does it imply the privatization of these institutions.

His words, “The existing government policy on autonomy for universities in Nigeria allows them to govern themselves, appoint key officers, determine staff conditions of service, control student admissions and academic curricula, manage their finances, and generally operate as independent legal entities without undue interference from the Federal Government and its agencies. This policy is derived from the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003, also known as the Universities Autonomy Act No. 1 of 2007.

“The Act, enacted by the National Assembly and signed into law on July 10, 2003, was later gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette No. 10, Volume 94 on January 12, 2007, as Act No. 1 of 2000.

“The overall goal of the Act is to liberate our universities from the bureaucracy of the civil service and enable university governing councils to exercise their powers without undue external influence.

“However, the government retains ultimate control over universities through constitutional provisions and the dissolution of governing councils. The president is the final arbiter in all appeal processes regarding federal institutions, and the government holds legislative power.

“Thus, it can be argued that autonomy under the Act is not absolute. For instance, despite the provisions for autonomy, Section 2AAA (2) mandates that a university council must ensure that the disbursement of university funds complies with the budgetary ratios approved by the government.

“While the Act is silent on the issue of internally generated revenue, it may imply that universities can freely disburse revenue generated from various sources without government interference. However, the government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy requires all government agencies and institutions to pay their revenues into the TSA. Resolving these inherent conflicts is crucial for restoring autonomy to our universities.

“It is important to note that university autonomy should not be interpreted as absolving the government of its responsibility to fund universities, nor does it imply the abdication or privatization of these institutions. The desirability of university autonomy encompasses three aspects: academic, administrative and financial autonomy.”

In his remarks, President Bola Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to funding universities to achieve quality and functional education.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof. Adebayo Bamire, emphasized the APC-led administration’s recognition of the importance of quality education and its efforts to ensure accessibility for all Nigerians.

“The Federal Government recognizes the importance of quality education. My administration is unwavering in its commitment to quality education and funding for universities. We are dedicated to supporting higher institutions to ensure their success,” he stated.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, who disclosed that he has completed no fewer than 156 new projects at the university in the last four years, however lauded the President Tinubu-led Federal Government’s education programmes and policies, which he said, has really helped him to achieve the success recorded by his administration so far.

The Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the university, Victor Ndoma-Egba, acknowledged the immense support FUOYE continues to enjoy from the President Tinubu administration, saying: “This university is grateful to you, Mr. President, as you have contributed immensely to our development in human and material resources.

“It is worthy of mention that FUOYE has benefited from the goodwill of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in bountiful ways, from TETFund Special Impact Projects to other interventions, NELFUND Students Loan Scheme, Federal Ministry of Education’s guidance in policy making, as well as other supervisory agencies like National University Commission (NUC) and Joint Admission and Matriculation Commission (JAMB).”

The vice-chancellor added that the institution has gained international recognition via research.

“FUOYE has made remarkable progress in the realm of research, fostering a culture that values inquiry, innovation and excellence. Under this administration, our institution has published over 2,169 documents in reputable international journals, positioning FUOYE as a significant player in the global academic community,” he said.

While assuring the audience that his administration would not relent on his oars, he said: “I am committed to deepening our research impact, expanding our infrastructure, and providing our students with the best possible academic experience. We will continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, foster international partnerships, and ensure that our graduates are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

During the convocation ceremony, the university conferred honorary degrees (Honoris Causa) on four distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields.

They are Senator Kanu Agabi (SAN), former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Chief Adebayo Ojo (SAN), former Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Segun Alebiosu, Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria; and Dr. Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace Airline.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Agabi expressed gratitude to the university for the honour and viewed it as a challenge to do more.

He used the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to review its policies to encourage investment in the country rather than enacting laws that deter development.

The university graduated a total of 8,444 students, comprising 177 first-class, 3,466 second-class upper, 3,715 second-class lower, 831 third-class, and two pass degrees.

The Institution also convoked postgraduate students which include 38 Ph.D., 211 MSc/MBA and four PGD.