AIT Apologises to DSS over Reports on Lagos Assembly Incident

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

African Independent Television (AIT) has responded positively to the demand by the Department of State Services (DSS) for a retraction of the story of the purported invasion of the Lagos State House of Assembly by operatives of the service.



The DSS had kicked against the report that portrayed it as an invader, raider, and disruptor of democratic and legislative due process.

It faulted the slant of the story and clarified that it deployed its operatives in the assembly complex at the behest of the House management.



Recall that the DSS had threatened legal action against both the AIT and Channels TV, accusing them of publishing false and malicious reports.

In a letter sent by their lawyer, Adedeji Adedipe (SAN), the DSS refuted claims that it had engaged in any unlawful activities. The agency explained that its role was to support existing security forces, and it did not engage in any unlawful activities.



The DSS demanded an immediate retraction and public apology to be aired across all platforms for three consecutive days. It further warned that failure to comply within seven days would prompt civil and criminal legal actions under Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act.



The invitation was in the aftermath of the impeachment and removal of Hon Mudashiru Obasa from office as Speaker and the election of Hon Lasbat Mojisola Meranda as his successor.

In an official statement, AIT acceded to the demands of the DSS and apologised to the agency.

“AIT News wishes to apologise to the Department of State Services (DSS), for the news item broadcast during our bulletin on Monday, February 17, 2025, regarding the presence of DSS officers at the Lagos State House of Assembly.



“Our intention was not to malign or embarrass the DSS, an institution we hold in the highest regard for its critical role in safeguarding our nation.

“Our reporting was based on an eye-witness account obtained from sources available at the Lagos State House of Assembly. However, we recognise that the report may have been incomplete and unintentionally misrepresented the service and its presence at the State House of Assembly.

We regret any embarrassment this may have caused.”

During an interview on Channels Television, former DSS Director, Mohammed Ngoshe, commented on the matter, suggesting that the press may have been too quick to label the DSS presence at the assembly as an “invasion.”



“It’s maybe the work of the press,” Ngoshe remarked. “I think the press jumped to a very hasty conclusion to begin to give it names such as invasion; ‘it was this, it was that.”

Seun, a Channels TV host, also acknowledged the mischaracterisation of the DSS’s role at the assembly. He noted that subsequent revelations confirmed that the Lagos Assembly Clerk had indeed requested DSS protection.



“If you look at the video, it was made to appear as though the lawmakers were fighting to get inside and they were shocked that DSS was there,” Seun explained. “And I think it’s right to apologise to the service to say, I mean, the use of invasion might not be the right word to use.”

Further clarifying the legal authority of the DSS, Seun stated: “You know, clearly, you’re stating, and from what we even understand, that DSS has the power under the law to move into any place as they deem fit. Is that right?”

In response, Ngoshe expressed appreciation for the clarification and the acknowledgement of the DSS’s role, while also calling for official apologies to be communicated directly to the agency.

“I hope the apologies will be carried to the DSS officially. Because we need to stop some of those things,” he stated.