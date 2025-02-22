Stakeholders Eulogise Gov Bago at 51

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Stakeholders within and outside Niger State have eulogised Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, as he marks his 51st birthday.

The stakeholders wished the governor sound health as well as God’s wisdom to continue to pilot the affairs of the state

The Special Adviser Political and Strategy to the Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo, in his felicitation message yesterday acknowledged the positive drive Governor Bago has given to the state attributing it to “God’s wisdom and sound education”.

Kolo declared “No doubt you have brought a lot of transformations to our state which can partly be attributed to your sound educational background and the wisdom God has endowed you with for the management of men and resources.

“My prayer is for Almighty Allah to continue to guide and protect you to continue to deliver good governance to our state and by extension our dear country,” he declared

Kolo also seized the auspicious occasion to recognise the support Governor Bago’s administration has received from various stakeholders in the #Project Nigerstate especially the leadership and members of all political parties, Imams and clergymen the State Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the organised labour and entire workforce in the public and private sectors in the state.

In a similar message,the lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District of the state, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa congratulated the governor and wished him God’s blessings of protection and guidance as he continues in the journey of life.

Senator Musa declared “the occasion of the celebration of one’s birthday is a period worth celebrating because of God’s gift of life.”