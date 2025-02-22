Ramadan: Abuja Continental Hotel Organises Lavish Iftar for Muslims

Charles Ajunwa

As part of its plans to make this year’s Ramadan a memorable one, Abuja Continental hotel has invited all Muslims to a lavish Iftar experience at Kwali Hall, where tradition meets indulgence in an exquisite culinary celebration.

The General Manager of Abuja Continental Hotel, Kevin Brett, explained that Iftar is meal that Muslims eat at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan, adding that it’s a celebratory occasion that involves family and friends gathering to eat together.

Brett said their guests would savour exceptional buffet featuring: authentic Middle Eastern and Nigerian Halal delights; slow-roasted lamb, spiced rice and rich tagines; handmade samosas, falafel and warm, fluffy bread; decadent Arabic sweets, fresh dates and saffron-infused treats; refreshing hibiscus and tamarind drinks to break their fast.

He promised that they will also experience the essence of Ramadan with live streaming from Mecca; dedicated prayer areas for men and women; and the enchanting scent of Haramain Golden Oud. According to him, each person will pay N58,500 to enjoy these services.

“Assalamu alaikum, dear esteemed guests, on behalf of the entire team at Abuja Continental Hotel, I warmly welcome you to our Ramadan Iftar celebration. As we gather here tonight, we mark the beginning of a sacred journey, a time for spiritual reflection, and a period of devotion to Almighty Allah.

“Throughout the 30 days of fasting, our culinary team has prepared a scintillating culinary experience that will delight your senses and leave you with unforgettable memories. Our chefs have crafted a diverse range of traditional and international dishes, carefully selected to nourish both body and soul.

“As you break your fast with us, we invite you to savor the flavors, aromas, and warmth of our hospitality. May this blessed month bring you closer to Almighty Allah, and may our humble efforts contribute to making your fasting experience more meaningful and enriching.

“We look forward to sharing this special time with you and creating moments that will linger long after the holy month is over. Thank you for choosing Abuja Continental Hotel as your destination for Ramadan Iftar. Ramadan Mubarak!,” Brett stated.