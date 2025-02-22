Pascal Atuma’s ‘Imported Wives’ Set for May Release

Nigerian-born Canadian filmmaker Pascal Atuma has announced plans to premiere his latest film project, ‘Imported Wives’ on May 30. The filmmaker and football enthusiast made this known on his birthday on Saturday.

“As I mark another birthday, I am happy to announce the official premiere date of my new project, ‘Imported Wives’,” he said, adding that the film will be distributed by Niles Entertainment.

Atuma further revealed that the film revolves around the lives of immigrants.

“It’s a movie that explores the culture shock that many immigrants may face in today’s world, where travel is top of many people’s bucket list. As a traveller who has stayed extensively in America and Canada, this movie, although complete fiction, is inspired by stories from my encounters across the world that I believe are worth sharing.”l”

Executive-produced by Joy Njemobi Madubuike, ‘Imported Wives’ features some of Nollywood’s best, including Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Joseph Benjamin, and Funky Mallam.