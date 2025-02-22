Fraud: EFCC Returns $132,548, N78m to Foreign Victims 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has returned a total sum of $132,362.43 and N78,566,324.81 to victims of fraud from the United States, Spain, and Switzerland.

The gesture is in demonstration of its commitment to the fight against economic and financial crimes,

The funds, recovered from local fraudsters, were handed over to the foreign victims as part of the EFCC’s commitment to ensuring justice and restitution for those affected by fraudulent activities.

The commission used the occasion to reiterate its dedication to tracking down financial criminals and recovering stolen assets, stressing that such efforts strengthen Nigeria’s credibility in the global fight against financial crimes.

This latest recovery and restitution underscore the EFCC’s resolve to protect both local and international victims of fraud, reinforcing its role as a leading force in the fight against corruption.

In a statement on its X handle, Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, who performed the hand over yesterday in Jabi, Abuja, remarked that, “The event is a demonstration of the commitment of the federal government of Nigeria and that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the fight against corruption and financial crimes.”

Olukoyede in addition said it is also a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to good governance, as well as commitment to stimulating the economy and a proof to the entire world that Nigeria is not a safe haven for financial crimes.

Speaking further, he said. “We are here to demonstrate that the federal government of Nigeria, through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is ready to do everything possible to prevent financial crimes from being perpetrated in our system. And when one has taken place, to investigate where assets are involved, to trace, to recover and where necessary, prosecute.

“We don’t just recover, we restitute the victims. We are here this morning to restitute those who were victimized through the perpetration of economic and financial crimes. It is important to know that once the proceeds of crime are recovered, the most responsible thing to do is to restitute the victims.”

Handed over in addition to money are vehicles and real estate to citizens of Spain, the United States of America and Switzerland.

Acting Ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, Maria Higon Velasco received the sum of $1,300 (One Thousand Three Hundred Dollars) and evidence of N30 million already transferred to the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Del Rosario San Jose.

While Florent Geel, Senior Political Officer, First Secretary, Embassy of Switzerland received $100,011.43 on behalf of a victims from Switzerland, Charles Smith, Legal Attache, Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Embassy of the United States received the sum of $7,344; N7,963,483.35 and Bitcoin cryptocurrency valued at $4,470.00, on behalf of the United States Embassy in Nigeria for onward transmission to a victim, Maria Jesus Brockell.