First Lady to Empower 18,500 Women Nationwide for Economic Development

·Launches scheme in north-central zone through distribution of deep-chest freezers, gas cookers, generators, industrial grinding machine to beneficiaries

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

In a move to drive women’s economic empowerment and sustainable development in the country especially at the grassroots, wife of the President and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday launched the North-central Zone Women’s Empowerment Programme.

The scheme is aimed at directly impacting 18,500 women across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, starting with 500 beneficiaries from each state in the North-central Zone.

The North-central Zone Women’s Empowerment Programme marks a significant milestone in advancing gender equality and economic inclusion in Nigeria. With plans already underway for similar initiatives in other geopolitical zones, including South-South as the next beneficiary region, this program underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to empowering women as agents of change in achieving sustainable development.

The initiative, a collaboration between the Renewed Hope Initiative and Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) will provide women with tools and resources to start or grow their businesses, fostering economic independence and contributing to national development.

Delivering her keynote address, the First Lady expressed her commitment to empowering Nigerian women as a cornerstone of nation-building.

According to her, “This empowerment will benefit 18,500 women across our six geopolitical zones. Today, we are equipping our women with essential tools like deep-chest freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinding machines to build successful businesses and contribute to our nation’s prosperity.

“Recognising the critical role women play in our society, this initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which prioritises inclusivity, economic growth, and sustainable development for all Nigerians.”

Mrs. Tinubu further emphasised the alignment of the initiative with global development goals.

She said, “Women’s empowerment is central to achieving all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially SDG-5 on gender equality and SDG-8 on decent work and economic growth. These items are not just tools; they are stepping stones toward financial independence and a better future for Nigerian women.

“To all beneficiaries here today, I encourage you to use these resources wisely to build better lives for yourselves and your families. Let what you receive today prosper in your hands as you contribute meaningfully to our nation’s progress.”

Also speaking, Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, highlighted the broader impact of the programme on sustainable development.

“Today’s programme is not just about distributing empowerment items; it is about unlocking potential, fostering economic independence, and creating opportunities for women to thrive. By equipping 500 women per state and the FCT with tools such as gas cookers, generators, deep freezers, and grinding machines, we are strengthening their capacity to build sustainable livelihoods and contribute meaningfully to inclusive national development.”

She commended the First Lady for her visionary leadership through RHI and reiterated OSSAP-SDGs’ commitment to ensuring no woman is left behind in Nigeria’s journey toward achieving the SDGs.

On her part, Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, noted that the nation, especially through the efforts of the First Lady, her ministry and other stakeholders, is set to achieve the economic boost driven by women.

Her words: “This initiative is unprecedented. For years, empowerment programmes have relied heavily on donor funding. Today marks a shift as domestic resources are being mobilised under Mr. President’s leadership to empower women at all levels. When women are empowered, families thrive, children stay in school, and communities prosper. This programme is a testament to our commitment to nation-building through women’s empowerment.”

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, in her speech, highlighted the significance of empowering women, emphasising that such initiatives symbolise more than material aid but represent opportunities for transformation and sustainable development.

“Women are the backbone of our society. This empowerment initiative is a testament to our commitment to uplifting women and ensuring they have the tools to thrive economically and socially.

“These items are stepping stones for women to build thriving businesses, support their families, and contribute meaningfully to our communities,” she explained.