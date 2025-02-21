Uba Sani: Killing Two Birds with a Stone

Aminu Kadiri writes on how Uba Sani is tackling insecurity and food security in Kaduna State as part of measures to revolutionise agriculture.

Kaduna State, once celebrated as Nigeria’s breadbasket, flourishing with fertile lands yielding all types of crops and livestocks. However, from 2016 to 2023, the shadow of insecurity; banditry, kidnappings, and violent clashes, cast a dark cloud over its agricultural legacy. Farms became battlegrounds, farmers fled, and fertile fields turned fallow.

Enter Governor Uba Sani, who is now sowing seeds of renewal. With a blend of robust security measures, modern farming innovations, and strategic partnerships, he is nurturing Kaduna’s return to its agrarian roots.

Last week, Sani convened a historic gathering of thousands of farmers and community leaders at the Murtala Square, Kaduna, where he unveiled the Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme, a bold initiative that cemented his resolve to make agriculture a year-round enterprise and a cornerstone of the state’s development.

United by a shared mission: to transform the state into a bastion of food security and economic resilience through an ambitious year-round agricultural policy, the initiative represents a key stride in the governor’s comprehensive strategy not only to address hunger and unemployment but also to fortify the foundations of peace and stability he had layed across Kaduna. It is one of many bold steps he has taken to complement his broader efforts in fostering tranquility and prosperity in a state once beleaguered by conflict.

The meeting with farmers, stakeholders in the agricultural sector, strategic partners, community leaders, which was also graced by the Minister of state for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, was more than a meeting; it was a clarion call to action, a rallying point for those who till the soil and nurture the land. Governor Uba Sani’s message was clear: to make agriculture a sustainable, non-stop enterprise that transcends seasonal limitations, ensuring that Kaduna’s fields remain fertile, green and productive throughout the year.

The goal is to empower farmers in the state, not just to feed the state and beyond but to create a thriving agricultural economy that generates employment and uplifts communities. This initiative is a cornerstone of the governor’s multifaceted approach to address some of the challenges he inherited. Recognizing that peace and prosperity are inextricably linked, Sani has woven his agricultural policies into a broader framework aimed at restoring harmony in conflict-ridden areas- killing two birds with one stone.

The year-round agricultural policy goes beyond increased crops and livestocks; it is about transforming the very fabric of Kaduna’s rural communities, where farmers are provided with the tools, training, and resources they need to succeed and to empower them to become agents of change in their own right. From modern irrigation systems to high-quality seeds and fertilizers, every component of the programme is designed to maximize productivity and sustainability.

The people are are not just cultivating crops; the are cultivating hope, resilience, and a brighter future for Kaduna State.

This is not merely a policy directive but a promise to the people, a promise to transform barren fields into thriving farmlands, to replace strife with stability, and to ensure that no family goes hungry.

While speaking at the event, Minister of State for Agriculture hailed Kaduna State as the pride of Northern Nigeria, commending the state government for its strategic prioritisation of agriculture and its decision to increase budgetary allocation to the sector. He said Kaduna State is setting an example for others to follow, urging farmers to seize the opportunities presented by the programme.

For Sani, his administration is not just prioritizing agriculture; agriculture is at the center of Kaduna State’s Development Agenda. So, he has by this initiative, allocated 10% of the total budget of the state 2025 to agriculture.

“As a subnational this is hugely significant because we have reached the Malabo target of investing 10% of national budgets in agriculture set by African Heads of State and Government in Equatorial Guinea in June 2014”, the governor remarked while addressing the crowd.

While the partnership between the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, is not enough, Governor Sani beliefs that aligning with federal initiatives and leveraging the support of development partners, will provide a robust ecosystem for agricultural growth- one that promises not only food security but also economic prosperity.

At the heart of the Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme lies a comprehensive suite of interventions designed to empower farmers and revitalize rural economies. The state government is distributing 100,000 bags of fertilizers – both NPK and Urea – to enhance soil fertility and boost crop yields. Complementing this effort are 500 power tillers, procured to assist smallholder farmers in land preparation, and 2,000 knapsack sprayers to ensure effective pest control. Perhaps most innovative is the distribution of 10,000 water pumps, predominantly solar-powered, to support irrigation and enable uninterrupted farming during the dry season. The provision of high-quality seeds and agrochemicals further underscores the administration’s commitment to elevating agricultural productivity across the state.

Recognizing the value livestock holds in Kaduna’s agricultural ecosystem, the programme also addresses the needs of livestock farmers with groundbreaking solutions. The distribution of 100 residue crushers and 50 fodder choppers to cooperative groups and pastoralist communities marks a significant leap forward. These tools enable farmers to convert agricultural residues into livestock feed, reducing reliance on costly commercial alternatives and fostering self-sufficiency.

This strategy will not only improve animal nutrition but also foster peace and reducing conflicts over grazing land. To further bolster these efforts, solar-powered boreholes equipped with drinking troughs have been installed in 19 pastoralist communities, ensuring year-round access to clean water for both humans and animals. The establishment of demonstration fields for pasture production adds another layer of innovation, serving as training hubs where farmers can learn sustainable fodder cultivation techniques.

“We are investing in the future of our livestock sector by empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive,” Sani noted.

Yet, the challenges facing Kaduna’s agricultural sector extend beyond resource scarcity. The perennial conflicts between herders and farmers, often fueled by competition over dwindling grazing land and water resources, have long threatened the state’s stability. Governor Sani’s administration is tackling this issue with a multifaceted approach, investing in water infrastructure, rehabilitating grazing reserves, and strengthening community dialogue mechanisms. His efforts have already borne fruit, with conflict-prone areas like Birnin Gwari and Giwa witnessing a resurgence of peace and productivity. Farmers can now access their lands without fear, and commercial activities are flourishing once more. It is a work in progress, but we are determined to restore peace and security to every community in Kaduna State, the Governor affirmed.

His vision extends beyond immediate interventions, aiming to position Kaduna as a hub for agricultural innovation and export. The construction of the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC), supported by AFREXIMBANK, explains his firm ambition. This state-of-the-art facility will provide testing, certification, and inspection services for agricultural products, enhancing the state’s export potential and attracting investment.

Similarly, the Special Agricultural Processing Zone (SAPZ), a partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), promises to revolutionize the agricultural value chain. Equipped with modern infrastructure-including roads, power, and security- the SAPZ will create a vibrant market for increased production and value addition.

The Dry Season Agricultural Empowerment Programme is more than a policy initiative; it is an initiative that will change the history of Kaduna agriculture ecosystem and reinforce the government’s in sustaining peace and security in the state.

-Kadiri writes from Funtua.