Nigeria’s Devt Hinges on Innovation, Information Management, Says Lawmaker

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency, in Oyo State, Hon. Aderemi Oseni, has emphasised that the future growth and development of the country depend heavily on innovation and the effective management of information.

The federal lawmaker, while speaking as the Chairman of the 1st International Conference, organised by the Department of Information Management, Lead City University, Ibadan, pointed out that the theme, “Navigating the Future : Innovation in the Field of Information Management,” is a timely reminder of the essential role information management plays in shaping the destiny of the country.

He underscored the importance of cultivating an environment where innovation thrives, stating that the era of disruptive technologies, big data, and knowledge management calls for a comprehensive reevaluation of existing approaches to information management.

He then challenged stakeholders to rethink how data is collected, organised and used for national development.

He said: “Innovation is not merely an option; it is a necessity. We must create a space where creative ideas flourish, where collaboration knows no boundaries, and where the collective intelligence of our global community is fully leveraged.”

“This is the only way we can anticipate and lead the change sweeping across the world today.

The Chairman, House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), further highlighted the inextricable link between information management and innovation as drivers of societal development, stressing that the effective management of information not only allows for the organisation and sharing of data but also fuels creative solutions that can uplift communities, create jobs, and contribute to sustainable development.

According to him, Nigeria’s growing information economy offers opportunities to harness the potential of its youth, calling for the development of strategies that would enable young people to participate in the knowledge-based economy, thereby ensuring a brighter future for both individuals and the nation as a whole.

He challenged participants to explore innovative solutions that can bridge the gaps in access to information and technology, particularly in Nigeria’s underserved and remote areas.

The federal lawmaker also posed several thought-provoking questions to the conference attendees, urging them to rethink information management practices and the role of technology in governance and decision-making.

In a bid to ensure that innovation results in tangible societal benefits, Oseni stressed that the adoption of advanced information management systems must align with Nigeria’s development goals.

He emphasised that collaboration between academia, industry, and government would be key to achieving these objectives, especially in areas such as education, healthcare, and agriculture.

As part of his ongoing commitment to youth empowerment, he shared the recent launch of his programme tagged, “ROCOF Royal Ambassadors (RRA)”, which seeks to reward and recognise outstanding youth in various sectors, including academics, entrepreneurship, and governance,

noting that the initiative would further promote ethical leadership, innovation, and youth engagement in shaping a more prosperous and equitable Nigeria.

Highlight of the event was the award presentation to Oseni, by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo.