Edwin Clark’s Passing a Huge Loss to Ijaw Nation, Nigeria, Says NDDC Chairman, Ebie

Wale Igbintade

The Chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, has described the late Chief Edwin Clark, a prominent Niger Delta leader and elder statesman, as a compassionate advocate of democracy, social justice, and national restructuring. He dedicated his life to these causes over several decades.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Jerome Utomi, Ebie expressed his sorrow over the passing of Chief Clark.

He praised Clark as a steadfast advocate for democracy, social justice, and national restructuring, whose lifelong efforts have left an indelible mark on Nigeria.

Ebie extended his condolences to Clark’s family, acknowledging that although he lived a fulfilled and glorious life, his passing represents a tremendous loss for the Ijaw nation, the Niger Delta, and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that Clark was a patriot who played a pivotal role in nation-building.

Describing Clark as a man of many talents, the NDDC chairman recalled his vast contributions to governance, education, regional advocacy, and his enduring impact, particularly through the institutions he founded and the causes he championed. Clark’s legacy, said Ebie, would be remembered for years to come.

“As a teacher, lawyer, humanist, philanthropist, and Commissioner for Education in the Mid-Western Region from 1968 to 1971, and later as Commissioner for Finance and Establishment in the defunct Midwestern Region from 1972 to 1975, Pa Clark left a lasting impact on his community and the nation.

During this time, he worked alongside my late father, Professor John Ebie, who served as Commissioner for Health in the same cabinet. I have fond memories of our families coming together during that period,” Ebie said.

Even in retirement, Clark remained dedicated to his love for a united Nigeria and the development of the Niger Delta.

He co-founded numerous groups aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance at all levels of government in Nigeria.

As a philanthropist, Pa Clark founded the Edwin Clark Foundation, which supports education and social development.

His efforts uplifted many communities and individuals. In line with his commitment to human capital development, Clark also established Edwin Clark University in Kiagbodo, Delta State, in 2015, offering higher education opportunities for students in his home state and beyond.

Ebie concluded by noting that both the entire Niger Delta Region and the NDDC’s Governing Board, Management, and staff will greatly miss his fatherly advice.

On behalf of his family, the NDDC Board, and the commission’s management, Ebie prayed for God to grant Clark eternal rest and provide his family with the strength to bear this great loss.