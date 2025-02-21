Archery Federation Approves March 10 for AGM in Abuja

The Nigeria Archery Federation (NAFED) has announced 10 March, 2025 as date for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to hold at the Secretariat of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Abuja.

President of NAFED, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi, confirmed the date of the AGM after the federation’s virtual emergency Executive Committee Meeting thst held on 7th February, 2025.

He also revealed the World Archery Federation’s (WAF) vote of confidence passed on NAFED Executive Committee ahead of their AGM in Abuja.

According to Alh. Abdullahi, the Executive Committee also approved March 9 and 10 as dates for the National Archery Championship scheduled to hold at the Package ‘B’ of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to kick start NAFED activities for the year 2025.

He also revealed that eminent personalities penciled down as patrons of NAFED were also ratified by the Exco.

“A suitable date for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Archery Championship to hold within the first quarter of the year was also discussed.

The NAFED president appealed to board members to join in the crusade to aid the development of archery sports in the country.