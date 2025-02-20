Oyome Wins Third IBB Ladies Open Title 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Evelyn Oyome Sunday was crowned the winner of the 2025 IBB Ladies Amateur Golf Open held in Abuja.

The victory for the former Lady Captain Ibadan Golf Club, marked the third consecutive time she would be winning the event.

Oyome, the President Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, steadied her nerves in scorching conditions, to eclipse 18-year-old Grace Agbo and Diana Osmond by four strokes.

A field of 450 golfers from across Nigeria and five African countries competed at the 26th edition of the tournament over 54 holes at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Oyome, who grossed 248; 82, 79 and 87, relied more on her short-game and intuition of her caddy to coast victory.

She also described Agbo (84, 85,83) and Osmond (84,84,84), a former member of the Nigerian contingent to the 2013 MTN World Golfers Championship in Durban, South Africa as the future of golf.

“My caddie was one of the best I had today. He gave me the urge to go ahead and anytime I missed my putt he encouraged me and that gave me the courage to forge on.

“Playing with the youngsters was actually very interesting and I can tell you that those are the players I am going to hand over the baton to in the nearest future,” Oyome said.

Rachael Danjuma got $1,300 as the winner of the ladies professional category, beating Eva Magala of Uganda, who settled for $900 in second position. Nigeria’s Uloma Ogbuokiri finished third and got $700.

IBB Lady Captain, Dame Julie Donli, said she was overwhelmed by the large turn out of guests at the dinner and award ceremony.

She described the event as memorable and indisputably the biggest Ladies Open ever in the history of the club.

“This is the biggest ever Ladies Open recorded anywhere in the world, not just in Nigeria and I am very happy about it.

“I believe that the participants were happy with the course as the IBB International Golf course meets international standards,” Donli said