NFF Welcomes Carloha as Official Automobile Partner of the National Teams

Carloha, the exclusive dealer and franchise holder of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, on Wednesday signed a strategic partnership with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to support the development of football in the country.

This collaboration underscores Carloha’s commitment to fostering sports excellence and empowering talents in Nigeria’s football ecosystem.

The official signing ceremony, which took place yesterday at Carloha’s head office in Alapere, Lagos, was attended by Mallam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC); Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF); CEO of Carloha, Mr. Liang Long; Mr. Sola Adigun, Carloha’s Managing Director; Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee and; Ms Aisha Falode, Member of the NFF Executive Committee.

Speaking at the event, Mallam Dikko praised the NFF and Carloha for coming into a relationship that is certain to work wonders for the Nigeria game: “The NSC is happy for the NFF and Carloha coming into this relationship, and we believe it will open more doors for corporate bodies to seek partnership with sports federations in the country.”

CEO of Carloha, Mr. Long described the partnership as auspicious, saying the company is determined to drive the Super Eagles to overtake their opponents and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, as a priority project. “Football is the most popular sport in the world. The Super Eagles is the best team in Africa and we are happy to have the opportunity to support Nigeria football, as the best car company in Nigeria.”

Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating that the partnership aims to have a long-lasting impact on football’s growth by providing essential support to grassroots and professional football projects and programmes.

In his words: “At Carloha, we believe in investing in the future of sports development in Nigeria, especially supporting our National Teams. This partnership with the NFF is a step towards strengthening the game of football, by ensuring that players and teams receive the necessary support to excel on both local and international stages.”

As a leading automotive brand, Carloha recognizes the unifying power of football in Nigeria and seeks to leverage its resources to enhance the sport’s infrastructure and talent development. Through this partnership, Carloha and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will work together to support the national teams and contribute to the overall advancement of football in the country.

Also speaking at the event, President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, highlighted the significance of private sector involvement in sports development: “We are excited to welcome Carloha on board as a key partner in our mission to elevate Nigeria football. With their support, we can further develop programmes that will benefit our teams and the millions of football lovers across the country.”

There were also NFF’s Director of Media and Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire; NFF’s Director of Legal Services, Barr. Okey Obi; NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Mr. Alizor Chuks; Carloha’s Sales Director, Mr. Joseph Omokhapue; Carloha’s Marketing Director, Dexter Li; alongside media partners, other stakeholders and football enthusiasts at the ceremony.