KongaFM -103.7 Launches ‘Shop On Radio’

KongaFM -103.7, Nigeria’s pioneering Hit Music and Commerce radio station, is set to change the way Nigerians buy and sell with the official launch of ‘Shop On Radio’ on February 24t, 2025.

This, according to Konga, is a game changer at a time when the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved an increase in data costs by 50 per cent.

This groundbreaking initiative, powered by an innovative partnership between

KongaFM and Konga.com, turns live radio broadcasts into an interactive shopping experience, allowing listeners to place orders seamlessly, even without expending much cash on data. Nigerian shoppers now have more options with Konga.com, and most importantly, they can enjoy unbeatable prices on all items announced live on radio. Communications Lead at KongaFM, Mayowa Oladeji, said: “This marks a

major shift in the e-commerce landscape. For the first time in Africa, radio is becoming an interactive shopping destination, bringing together millions of listeners and turning them into instant shoppers. We urge manufacturers and business owners to seize this opportunity by reaching out via WhatsApp, email, or Konga.com to showcase their products to a ready market.