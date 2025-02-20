  • Thursday, 20th February, 2025

Halt Campaign against NNPC’s Progress

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Akanni

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has again been the target of a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at tarnishing its reputation and undermining the remarkable strides it has made recently.

After failing to discredit the accomplishments of the Mele Kyari-led management—most notably the revitalisation of the 60,000-barrel-per-day Port Harcourt Refinery, which had been non-operational for over 30 years, and the successful restreaming of the Warri Refining & Petrochemicals Company on December 30, 2024—critics have turned to spreading false claims about the quality of fuel supplied by NNPC Ltd.

In a recent viral video, a content creator claimed to have bought a litre of Da…

